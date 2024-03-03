Fashion fans are divided over Sean McGirr's first collection for Alexander McQueen

Stay ahead of fashion trends and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter. Stay ahead of fashion trends and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter.

After Sarah Burton's 13-year reign at Alexander McQueen, new creative director Sean McGirr sent models waddling down the runway in his fall 2024 ready-to-wear collection, his first for the famous brand. Arguably the most anticipated of the season, the March 2 show sparked various comments as fashion fans praised and criticized McGirr's direction for McQueen.

Inside the SEGRO Center Paris Les Gobelins, a renovated train station immersed in a desert aura akin to the Kings Cross warehouse rave where Alexander McQueen presented his Spring 1995 collection, a plethora of concepts were offered to the eager audience . Men's leather trench coats with pointed shoulders and cinched waists were paired with face-covering fedoras, forming smooth criminal personas. Knits and faux fur tops with high circular necklines shielded expressions allowing only narrow-eyed models to peak over the top.

Where Burton offered romantic responses using natural elements, McGirr offered a taste of mystery with all manner of fabrics, from velvet and mohair to sheepskin and rigid steel casings. Animal print dresses in loose silhouettes, pinstripe suits, skinny jeans, hoof boots and sequinned dresses were thrills among the offerings.

The show notes read: Raw opulence. Reveal the inner animal. A compressed and elongated silhouette. Embedded and wrapped objects. Knitted statuary.

Archival elements were noted in the sculpture-like structures of chunky sweaters and long overcoats. McGirr cited McQueen's spring 1995 collection, The Birds, as inspiration for his first line, as well as paparazzi photos of Kate Moss and Amy Winehouse wearing the brand's '90s emblems. But in general, the designer , who worked alongside JW Anderson and Dries Van Noten, was driven by the damaged and eccentric underdog.

Strangers. This really interests me. So I suppose that these are singular characters with very strong personalities that I would be very curious to meet in the street in London; that sort of raw East End glamour, he explained. This idea of ​​a kind of damaged opulence. And I also like this kind of whore intelligence that comes through a little in the attitude of the boys and girls.

When asked backstage if he was intimidated by the idea of ​​replacing his predecessor, Burton, and the creator of the same name, McGirr admitted he didn't think of things that way. The 35-year-old designer said he wanted to bring new energy to the brand.

That said, McQueen's longtime admirers and devoted consumers weren't too happy with this new energy. Many people online noted how they thought the McGirr collection was too far removed from what the fashion house under McQueen and Burton had refined and built.

One passionate person on TikTok wrote: It's not just that I don't like the collection because it's very subjective, it's also that I don't see any direct line to what Alexander McQueen was.

If you saw this show without context or notice, I bet you couldn't put McQueen's name in it, another added.

On From what emerged, the clothes looked like a watered down version of the originals.

I wasn't expecting anything, so I wasn't too shocked by his weakness, but for those hoping to relive the magic and theater of Lee McQueen, it was a rude awakening, McGirr isn't bringing him back and his approach seems to be even more commercial than Sarah's. she added.

Others online begged for Burton's return, and some added that they thought McQueen's dark soul was missing and needed.

One person disagreed: It's not as bad as people make it out to be.

Cool clothes and not so much leather which is good, creative fashion, plus support.

A third noted: He's off to a good start. He rescued some of Lee's drama, incorporated some of his previous inspiration, and offered a more commercial line. I think most designers who take over these brands are afraid to create something new and always turn to the archives. 8/10.