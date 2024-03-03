Junior Womans is looking for volunteers and dresses for Princess Boutique





MARLBOROUGH – The annual Metrowest Princess Boutique is just around the corner and on Saturday March 16, the GFWC Marlborough Junior Woman's Club will sponsor one of its biggest initiatives planned for 2024. The goal is to help qualified girls get to prom by easing the financial burden on them and their families. All items, dresses, shoes and accessories are free. Students will benefit from the help of a personal shopper to put together the perfect outfit for their prom or end-of-year reception. Metrowest Princess Boutique serves teens in and around the Marlborough area, including Worcester. The juniors work with area high schools to pre-qualify girls to come and shop at the store. The Juniors plan to serve more than 200 students, creating the need for nearly 100 personal shoppers to help students select the perfect dress and accessories. Sign up to volunteer for this rewarding opportunity at https://www.mwprincessboutique.com/volunteer/. The Juniors also need volunteers who speak Spanish or Portuguese. In addition to volunteers, Club members are always looking for new or gently used dresses, as well as shoes, handbags and jewelry. To donate and don't know what to buy, you can donate directly via Venmo @MarlboroughJuniors. Additionally, you can shop Amazon wishlist for handbags and other items at: https://www.amazon.com/regist…/gl/guest-view/2GJ4QOMCFX8TG . Your donation will be shipped directly to a local store representative. WINTER SOWING Harvesting seeds may seem unimaginable, but members of the Marlborough Garden Club took on the challenge at their February meeting. Led by Carol Yozzo, local gardeners planted seeds in mini greenhouses made from recycled containers that were placed outside to germinate after several freeze/thaw cycles. The Garden Club meets again on Wednesday, March 13, at 7 p.m., at St. Matthias Parish, Hemenway Street. David Mark will discuss 'Trail of Flowers' which Marlborough joined in 2020. AMY PRINCE, MD, was recently thanked for her service and commitment to the Behavioral Health Department at UMass Marlborough Hospital. Dr. Amy joined the medical staff in 2002 and has been a valuable member of the team. She will be missed by caregivers, patients and others for her dedication and service. She is appreciated for her leadership, collaboration and willingness to serve as interim medical director several times during her service at the hospital. AN “ART ROCKS OF KINDNESS” The program will be presented at the Tuesday, March 12, 6 p.m. meeting of the Women's Fellowship of the First Church in Marlborough Congregational. Members are encouraged to bring canned tomato products for the Marlborough Community Cupboard. MAYOR Christian Dumais was delighted to welcome Marlboro Pharmacy & Wellness Center to Marlborough, 561 Boston Post Road East Ste. 1, during their recent inauguration ceremony. The Mayor presented a citation to the owner, Viviane, and explained how great it is to have another independent pharmacy option in Marlborough. In addition to many members of the local business community, the mayor was joined by Marlborough Regional Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Steve Messineo, Marlborough Economic Development Corporation Executive Director Meredith Harris and the Director of Operations, Linda Martins, as well as Ward 1 Councilor Mark Vital. SEAN M. ROSE, M.Ed., president and CEO of Thrive Support & Advocacy, recently announced that Merari Alvarado has been promoted to associate vice president of community services. Merari joined Thrive in 2020 with over 15 years of experience supporting families and individuals. His oversight and growth of Thrive Community Services in Marlborough and Worcester over the past few years are examples of Merari’s impressive leadership. HAPPY BIRTHDAY

March 2 – Sandra Kane

March 3 – Elaine McDonald and Rachel Heim

March 6 – Sue Dolesh and Wendy Wills

March 7 – Christine Achilles and Dave Domke

March 8 – Lisa Delano, Vanessa Newton and Kevin Kraft

March 9 – Paul Hasbrouck and Steve Levy

March 10 – Carolyn Johnson

March 11 – Maureen Cappadona Murphy and Bette Medine

March 12 – Lisa Butler and Mary Lee King

March 14 – John DeFalco and Bob Bird

