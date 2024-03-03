Peach Belt Launches Men's Basketball Tournament Bracket





AUGUSTA, GA — The Peach Belt Conference has released the bracket for the 2024 men's basketball tournament. Play begins this Wednesday, March 6 at the Convocation Center on the USC Aiken campus in Aiken, SC. ​​Wednesday will feature four quarter-final matches with two semi-finals on Thursday March 7. The championship game will take place on Saturday, March 9. USC Aiken won the PBC regular season championship in exciting fashion on Saturday and is the No. 1 seed for the second year in a row. The Pacers beat Lander for the right to host the tournament and enter the playoffs with a record of 14-4 in league play, 23-5 overall. Ranked No. 23 by the NABC, the Pacers enter the tournament with a league-best six-game winning streak and are 13-3 at home this season. USCA will face eight-seeded Georgia College & State University on Wednesday. North Georgia will be the No. 2 seed, finishing just one game away with a 13-5 conference record, 22-6 overall. The Nighthawks are ranked 15th in the nation by the NABC and have been ranked nationally in every poll this season. UNG will face No. 7 Georgia Southwestern in the quarterfinals. Lander reached the PBC championship game in 2023 and is the top-ranked PBC team in the latest NCAA Southeast Regional poll, ranking first. The Bearcats enter the tournament with a 13-6 record in league play, 20-8 overall. Lander will face No. 6 Columbus State in the quarterfinals; CSU avoided the tiebreaker with a victory at GCSU on Sunday, its third straight victory. Flagler finished the regular season with five straight wins and is the No. 4 seed in the PBC tournament. The Saints are 11-7 in conference play, 18-10 overall and their current five-game winning streak is their second of the season after winning six in a row in January. Flagler will face fifth-seeded Augusta, the two-time defending PBC tournament champion. Fishing Belt Conference

Men's basketball tournament Wednesday March 6 12:00 p.m. – #2 North Georgia vs. #7 Southwest Georgia

2:30 p.m. – #3 Lander vs. #6 Columbus State

5:00 p.m. – #1 USC Aiken vs. #8 Georgia College & State University

7:30 p.m. – #4 Flagler vs. #5 Augusta Thursday March 7 5:00 p.m. – Semi-final #1

7:30 p.m. – Semi-final #2 Saturday March 9 1:00 p.m. – Championship match

