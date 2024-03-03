Jake Paul wins his last fight convincingly





CLEVELAND, Ohio Jake Paul increased his record to 9-1 with a first-round knockout of Ryan Bourland on Saturday. Paul used a balanced attack between head and body shots and only needed 2:37 to win. Paul, who has recorded six knockouts in his career, beat Bourland at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico in San Juan, where he is affectionately known as El Gallo. He came out wearing a pair of shredded red boxer shorts. Man, I felt good,” he said after the fight via Most Valuable Promos. I felt really sharp, fast, locked in, but I was just starting to warm up. I'm a little disappointed to be honest. I want more, I want a challenge and we had someone with 20 fights and I keep knocking those guys out of there in the first round. I'm training so hard, it's a bit disappointing for the fans too. I want someone to test me so I can make some adjustments and show off some of my new skills. I didn't really get to show anything. I felt good, I just wanted more and we'll go back to the drawing board and see who's next, said Paul, who grew up in Westlake and is involved in myriad endeavors as a social media personality via YouTube and TikTok. , co-founder of a gaming app and other efforts. With this loss, Bourland improves to 17-3, 6 KOs. He came out of retirement for combat. The Paul-Bourland match was not the main event. That spotlight was supposed to be on the fight between Puerto Rican Amanda The Real Deal Serrano (46-2-1, 30 KOs) and Nina Meinke (18-3, 4 KOs). But Serrano, the unified featherweight champion, was scratched following an eye injury she suffered a day earlier. Related coverage The Many Faces of Jake Paul: A breakneck pace for a celebrity and social media fighter who hasn't forgotten his Northeast Ohio roots Jake Paul loses split decision to Tommy Fury Jake Paul earns split decision win over Tyron Woodley I cover restaurant, beer, wine and sports topics as part of our Life & Culture team. For my recent stories, here is a cleveland.com phone book. Bill Wills and I talk about food and drinks around 8:20 a.m. Thursdays from WTAM-1100. Twitter and IG: @mbona30. My latest book, co-written with Dan Murphy: Joe Thomas: Not Your Average Joe by Gray & Co. Want to know what's happening on the weekend? Registerfor cleveland.coms each week in the CLE e-newsletter. Our weekly DineDrink CLE podcast covers Northern Ohio's food and drink scene. Go to cleveland.com/topic/dinedrinkcle. And follow @DineDrinkCLE on Instagram.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cleveland.com/entertainment/2024/03/jake-paul-wins-latest-bout-in-convincing-fashion.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos