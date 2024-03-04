Downton Abbey's Joanne Froggatt dazzles at the BRIT Awards in a daring leather dress





Downton Abbey starring Joanne Froggattlooked phenomenal on Saturday night as she served up a slice of high-octane glamor at the BRIT Awards. For the prestigious occasion which took place at the O2 Arena in London, the Liar The actress wore a vampy black leather Sophie Couture dress with an asymmetrical plunging neckline and dramatic thigh-high slit. © Getty Images Joanne exuded sophistication on the red carpet She elevated her look with a pair of black strappy heels and wore her blonde locks in a slicked back bun. As for makeup, Joanne sported a bronzed glow, fluttery lashes and a glossy pink lip. © Getty Images The Downton Abbey star beamed at the glitzy event During the glitzy evening, Joanne took the stage to present SZA with the gong for International Artist of the Year. Appearing via video message, the 'All the Stars' singer said: “I'm very grateful for this honour, thank you for making my music better, and I hear you're at the O2, which is my favorite. And I should definitely come back. soon!” © Getty Images The actress wore a bold leather dress The evening also saw singer Raye make history by winning six BRIT Awards, including Best Album of the Year, Best Artist and Best Song. The singer, who had been nominated for an impressive seven awards, now hits the record for most BRITs won in an awards year, alongside Blur, Harry Styles and Adele. Taking to the stage to accept his gong for Album of the Year for My 21st Century Blues, Raye delivered an emotional speech alongside his grandmother who joined him on stage. Bursting into tears, she exclaimed: “You just don’t understand what this means to me.” © Getty Images Raye performed on stage at the 2024 BRIT Awards ceremony She added: “My middle name is Agatha and this is Agatha Dawson. I'm so proud of this album. I'm in love with music. All I ever wanted to be was an artist and now I'm an artist with an album of the year!” WATCH: Raye's record-breaking BRIT wins Female winners also included pop queens Dua Lipa and Kylie Minogue, who won Best Pop Artist and BRITs Global Icon respectively. In her acceptance speech, Kylie first paid tribute to the night's biggest winner, saying: “I'm just going to sob with Raye, Raye, you did this.” © Getty Images Kylie looked stunning in her black dress She continued: “There’s a part of me that’s the 14-year-old girl in the room that dreams of making music.”and told the music students that she felt their “promise” as well. Kylie finished by adding: “I love you, and I always will, you have my heart.”

