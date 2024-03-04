Iowas Clark becomes NCAA Division I all-time leading scorer for men's and women's basketball

Iowa star Caitlin Clark became the NCAA Division I all-time leading scorer on Sunday, breaking the late Pete Maravich's 54-year-old record when she made two free throws after a technical foul was called during the No. 6 Hawkeyes' game against No. 2 Ohio State.

Clark entered the game in Iowa City with 18 points to surpass Maravich's total of 3,667, amassed in just 83 games over three seasons at LSU (1967-70).

Maravich's record fell four days after Clark broke Lynette Woodard's women's college record with 33 points against Minnesota on Wednesday.

Clark's record-breaking points Sunday came about in an improbable way. Best known for her long 3-pointers, she instead drove past Maravich after Ohio State was whistled for a technical foul with less than a second remaining in the first half.

Clark made both free throws to bring his career total to 3,668 points; she had no immediate reaction after the second shot, as if it had not yet penetrated.

When asked during a halftime television interview if she knew about the record when she got in line, Clark replied: “Not really. When they announced it and everything the world screamed, that’s when I knew.”

Clark started slowly. His first shot was a 3-pointer that bounced off the rim. She missed a layup and from deep on the right wing before making a 3 from the left side for her first basket.

After starting 2 for 7, she made 3 of her next 4 shots, including three straight 3-pointers, each deeper than the last.

Woodard was among those at Carver-Hawkeye Arena to help Clark celebrate Senior Day. Also in attendance were basketball great Maya Moore, who was Clark's favorite player, and Baseball Hall of Fame pitcher Nolan Ryan.

On Thursday, Clark announced she would enter the 2024 WNBA Draft and skip the fifth year of eligibility available to athletes who competed during the COVID-19 pandemic. She is expected to be the No. 1 pick for the Indiana Fever, and the WNBA is already seeing an increase in ticket sales.

Logitix, which studies prices on ticket resale platforms, reported an average sale price of $598 for a ticket for this game purchased since February 1.

“Listen, he’s the best ticket on the planet right now,” Woodard said in an interview with ESPN before the game. “Hey, I’m going to enjoy this now.”

Clark is all but assured of one or two more appearances at the Iowa City Arena after Sunday. Iowa is projected to be the No. 2 seed in the NCAA tournament, meaning it would be at home for the first two rounds.

Pearl Moore of Francis Marion holds the women's overall record with 4,061 points from 1975 to 1979 at the AIAW small college level. Moore had 177 points at Anderson Junior College before enrolling at Francis Marion.

Clark was 393 behind Moore at halftime Sunday, and he only has three to 10 more games left in an Iowa uniform, depending on how far the Hawkeyes advance in the Big Ten and NCAA tournaments.

Maravich's plummeting balance sheet will come under scrutiny.

Maravich's all-time score is one of the most remarkable in sports history. There was no shot clock or 3-point line in his day. The 3-point line was adopted in 1986.

Maravich averaged 44.2 points per game. He scored more than 60 points in a game four times, reaching 69 against Alabama on February 7, 1970.

Clark has a career average of 28.3 points and was playing in his 130th game on Sunday. Her career-best score was 49 points against Michigan on February 15, when she passed Kelsey Plum as the NCAA Women's Division I career scoring leader.

Clark has 54 games with at least 30 points, the most of any player in men's or women's college basketball in the last 25 years. She has six triple-doubles this season and 17 in her career.

“What Caitlin has done has been incredible. She's a fantastic player, great for women's soccer and basketball in general,” Maravich's eldest son, Jaeson, told the Associated Press last week.