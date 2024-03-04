Fashion
Arnold wins program's second state title in epic fashion
DELAND, Fla. (WMBB) The Arnold boys soccer team won the program's second state title over Jesuit in a 4-3 penalty shootout.
For more than half of the senior class, their story began three years ago when the Marlins won the program's first state title. After two years and two heartbreaking playoff losses, Arnold was back in the championship game.
After a loss in the 2022 state title game and an early exit from the Sweet Sixteen in 2023, a new identity was born for this team.
It was something we had talked about all year,” Arnold boys soccer head coach Jona Hammond said. “We want to go out and we want to get redemption for that state championship that we lost last year. We had the team to win a state championship last year. We weren't a team. We'll make up for it. »
The Marlins punched their ticket to the state championship game after a penalty shootout victory in the Class 5A state semifinal 4-2 over Pembroke Pines. There was just one win between Arnold and another state title. No one could imagine how they would get this dubbing done.
It was the craziest game I've ever played in my life, said Arnold senior Felix Riemer.
The Marlins were tested in another defensive battle. It was a scoreless match after 80 minutes of regulation. Everything changed in the first overtime period when Jesuit scored with one second left.
When they scored, I was like, damn, I should have saved that,” Arnold senior goalie Josh Chandler said. “I’m just grateful for my team. They put it in the other team's net so we could move on to PKs.
If there's anything about this team, it's that they're not ones to back down from a challenge. Sophomore Fernando Granillo scored in the 91st minute to put the Marlins back in the game and tie the game 1-1.
Jesuit would score another goal, but would be called for goalie interference and send the game to penalties.
Senior, Stone Hatton would score the first goal but the Tigers would respond to tie the game at 1-1. After Arnold was down two goals, it was like it was over.
I’m at a loss for words,” Hammond said. “Every time you miss two PKs, it’s pretty much game over.”
Senior, Sander Richard and Granillo evened the count. With senior goaltender Josh Chandler protecting the net, a 3-3 tie would send the battle to sudden death.
When you lose two PKs, that’s unheard of,” Hatton said. “If we don't get through this, we won't get through this. »
After not playing a single minute, senior Josiah Dunlap stepped up and scored his final score to give his team the lead.
Then it was up to Chandler to make his final save of the season.
I don’t even want to look either, but I have a job,” Chandler said.
Chandler blocked it to seal the victory and the storybook finished 4-3 on penalties.
It was like a dream,” Riemer said. “We were thinking about it last night. We were talking about it. And the fact that it actually happened is still so surreal.
There is still one box this team wants to check even though the season is over.
“I think we can get that number one spot so we can be not only state champions, but national champions,” Hammond said.
Arnold finished the season with a 22-1-1 record. The Marlins have never lost a game in regulation or overtime this season.
