Let's be honest: the fashion industry is basically a monster of ever-changing trends and sometimes it's hard to keep up! Plus, some trends require you to buy tons of clothes to participate in them. But spending an arm and a leg on clothes isn't ideal. A popular trend, the Old Money aesthetic, has taken over TikTok in 2023, and it appears to be here to stay. Additionally, the trend is toward simplicity and includes luxurious styles without being over-the-top. So, finding old dresses at a good price is an optimal solution!

From chic backless options to refined high-neck alternatives, old silver is a broad category that always calls for individuality. Still, we've rounded up 15 antique-looking dresses for $30 and under that will suit your needs. Read on to see our picks!

1. Floral Princess: This Ashort trapeze dress is so adorable, her floral overlay was $29, now just $17!

2. In the Chanel way: If you want the Chanel look without the price, this tweed dress This is exactly what you wanted, it was $39, now just $19!

3. Structured elegance: This mit is a dress has a little more structure than the other options, and it's super cute just $16!

4. Nostalgia Inspired: The pattern on this Aline short buttoned shirt dress does it feel like something from the 70s? It's a perfect way to use nostalgia without exaggeration. $30!

5. Backless edge: throw this away ppuff sleeve dress with sandals or heels for an effortless outfit $26!

6. Royal atmospheres: Nothing says old money like a slinky satin dressand this one has sexy spaghetti straps for an elevated touch It was $50, now just $27!

7. Show a leg: If you prefer a more creative touch with your clothing, you will love this bside slit cocktail dress just $25!

8. Off-the-Shoulder Reality: This hhigh waist trapeze midi dress jobs for the holidays or a windy afternoon in town used to cost $35, now just $30!

9. A chic shoulder: For more formal moments, this ooff the shoulder cocktail dress will fit perfectly when was $50, now just $30!

10. Queen of Bangs: If you need a dress that speaks for you, this one spagetti strappy formal dress will do just that with its fringed border just $15!

11. 50s Housewives Energy: This sA-line cocktail dress with paghetti straps has a 50s housewife vibe that feels fashionable yet sophisticated $30!

12. Closet Staple: Calling high lunge fans! This long bodycon dress with thin straps will give you a reason to show off a little leg $30!

13. Bohemian refinement: There's an easy, comfortable energy about it bOho long dress it works for any season $29!

14. Simplified coverage: If you're not ready to fully transition into spring, this mhigh collar dress will meet your needs $27!

15. Grill it: This vintage cocktail dress works for weddings or parties, just add your favorite heels and handbag. $20!