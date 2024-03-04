Kim Kardashian Wears Finger Bandages During Paris Fashion Week





Kim Kardashian appears to be healing an injury. Kardashian, 43, stepped out during Margielas' presentation at Paris Fashion Week on Sunday, March 3, where she had bandages wrapped around two of her fingers. Kardashian hasn't publicly addressed the nature of her alleged injury, but didn't let the finger coverings ruin her stylish week in the City of Lights. The reality star made a statement on Sunday in her oversized leopard print fur jacket, accessorized with a black leather belt. She completed her look with matching boots and a handbag, wearing her hair in a slicked back bun. Later that night, Kardashian was spotted at a local Parisian restaurant but did not have the bandages wrapped around her fingers. Related: The best celebrities seen at Paris Fashion Week winter 2024

It's fashion week in Paris and that means the biggest names are in town. The highly anticipated event, which sees major fashion houses unveil their fall-winter 2024-2025 creations, began on Monday February 26 and will end on Tuesday March 5. Jennifer Lawrence made a three-piece suit sexy at the Dior Fashion Show, [] Kardashian attended several fashion shows this week. Earlier on Sunday, she stepped out at the Balenciaga show in a jaw-dropping, long-sleeved black lace dress. The Skims mogul, who shares four children with her ex-husband Kanye Westis currently an ambassador for the luxury brand. For several years now, Balenciagas designs have been part of my many looks and some of my most iconic fashion moments, she said in a January statement. The historic fashion house embraces modernity, craftsmanship and takes an innovative approach to design under Demna. For me, this long-standing relationship is built on mutual trust and a commitment to doing what is right. I'm excited about this next chapter for the brand and becoming their ambassador. Kardashian has worn Balenciaga clothing for years, even after the brand sparked backlash in 2022 following an ad campaign in which children posed with stuffed animals dressed in BDSM-like outfits. (Balenciaga ultimately removed the images and apologized.) THANKS! You have successfully registered. I've been silent over the past few days, not because I haven't been shocked and outraged by the recent Balenciaga campaigns, Kardashian wrote via X in November 2022. But because I wanted the opportunity to speak to their team to understand for myself how this could happen. She continued at the time: As a mother of four children, I was shaken by these disturbing images. The safety of children must be viewed with the utmost respect and any attempt to normalize child abuse, in any form, should have no place in our society. I appreciate the withdrawal of the campaigns and the apology from Balenciagas. In speaking with them, I believe they understand the seriousness of the problem and will take the necessary steps to ensure this does not happen again.

