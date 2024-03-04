/ Mini dress sequin saree; decoding Janhvi Kapoor's stunning looks at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding





Published on 04 Mar 2024 at 06:00 IST Janhvi Kapoor made heads turn at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding extravaganza with her versatile fashion choices. Let's decode her stunning looks. …Learn more /



Published on 04 Mar 2024 at 06:00 IST Janhvi Kapoor set social media on fire as the actress shared her glamorous looks from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's lavish pre-wedding festivities. Jahnvi is a true stunner who continues to hit fashion targets like a pro. From a mesmerizing shimmering saree to a silver mini dress, with her versatile and impressive looks, Janhvi proves her fashion finesse. With her incredible fashion sense and undeniable beauty, she makes her fans swoon. Let's decode her stylish looks and find some fashion inspiration. (Instagram/@janhvikapoor) /



Published on 04 Mar 2024 at 06:00 IST On Sunday, Janhvi treated her fans to a weekend away as the actress took to Instagram and uploaded a series of dazzling photos along with the caption 'Lewks lewks lewks'. In the post, she can be seen radiating glamor in a mini dress that is sure to steal your heart. (Instagram/@janhvikapoor) /



Published on 04 Mar 2024 at 06:00 IST Her mini dress comes in a charming shade of silver and features an off-the-shoulder neckline, a body-hugging fit, a cut-out design at the midriff adding to the oomph factor and a mini hemline. The silver sequins that adorned her dress enhanced her look. She wore it with statement earrings and high heels. (Instagram/@janhvikapoor) /



Published on 04 Mar 2024 at 06:00 IST In the next look, she effortlessly draped herself in six yards of grace. Her stunning sequinned saree featured a captivating ombre pattern in two shades of pink and purple. She paired it with plunging neckline blouse and luxurious diamond choker adorning her neck. (Instagram/@janhvikapoor) /



Published on 04 Mar 2024 at 06:00 IST Janhvi Kapoor wears an elegant golden ensemble for one of the festivities. Her outfit, which adds a modern touch to the ethnic style, is a real spectacle. It features an off-the-shoulder top with intricate silver embroidery, which she paired with a shimmering thigh-length slit skirt. (Instagram/@janhvikapoor) /



Published on 04 Mar 2024 at 06:00 IST Her latest look is all about sequins and prints as she dazzles in a glamorous maxi dress. Her outfit comes in a captivating shade of brown and features an off-the-shoulder neckline, a bodycon fit and a shimmering, mesmerizing snake print that adorns the entire dress and adds a chic factor. (Instagram/@janhvikapoor)

