Cowgirl Equestrian wins in tiebreaker fashion against UC Davis





Framed score (PDF) DAVIS, California. The seventh-ranked Oklahoma State equestrian team closed out the regular season with a 10-10 tiebreaker victory over No. 9 UC Davis at the UC Davis Equestrian Center on Sunday. The seventh-ranked Oklahoma State equestrian team closed out the regular season with a 10-10 tiebreaker victory over No. 9 UC Davis at the UC Davis Equestrian Center on Sunday. OSU took the lead in the tiebreaker by just 1.25 points. The win propelled OSU to a 6-6 record heading into the postseason contest. OSU concludes the spring season 4-1 overall, including two ranking victories and two conference victories. UC Davis falls to 4-6. The head coach Larry Sanchez and the Cowgirls remain undefeated against the Aggies at 4-0. Sunday's victory also means Sanchez's 110th victory over a non-conference opponent. “Well, it was certainly close today, but a win is a win,” Sanchez said. “I couldn't be more proud of where we are as a team at this point in the season. We look forward to the Big 12 Championships.” Due to weather conditions at Davis, the fences competed first, followed by the flat and the equitation. Reining concluded the day's action. Grace McReynolds kicked off the scoring for the Cowgirls with her fifth fences win of the spring. She finished the regular season on a five-game winning streak. McReynolds is the fourth Cowgirl this season to win five consecutive races in one event and the first on the Jumping Seat side. Bella Holway And Sydney North everyone left with a victory. All three victories were the result of performances of over 80 points. With her victory, North moved into a tie for fourth place for the most Fences by a Cowgirl wins since 2012. OSU took the team lead in riding, 3-2. June Roberson , Maddie Fussel And Peyton Baxter remained undefeated this weekend as the team takes over their sixth team this season. Roberson earned his first MOP of the season with a game-high 76 points. This is the second MOP of his career. Fussell's victory moved her into the top eight in equestrian victories. She has 24 career victories and is tied with Ty Paris for the most as a Cowgirl since 2012. The Cowgirls once again took a 3-2 team advantage in Flat. During the spring season, the Flat team scored three or more points in all but one game. North led the charge for OSU, tying a career-high 87 points in his drive. North earned his second MOP of the season and sixth of his career. Hannah Dodd And Riley Hogan won the other two points for the Cowgirls. Dodd is 5-0 in the spring and joined McReynolds as the fifth rider this season to post a five-race winning streak. She will be the only Cowgirl to enter the playoffs with an undefeated record. Hogan now has 38 career wins between the fences and the flat. She sits six wins behind Lauren Halvorson for a spot in the top 10 for career wins for a Cowgirl since 2012. At Reining, Emma Filiatreau scored the crucial 10th point with a 71.5-70 victory over Kendal Scheiner. Filiatreau broke a three-game losing streak by winning his seventh victory of the season. Despite losing six races as a unit, OSU's Western team secured the deciding points by winning just 0.5 points more in competition than UC Davis. The Cowgirls now set their sights on the Big 12 tournament in Waco. The tournament is scheduled for March 29-30. For more information on the Cowgirls, continue to check okstate.com.

