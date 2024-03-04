Fashion
Celtics beat Warriors in historic fashion after leading by 51 points
BOSTON Jaylen Brown scored 29 points, Jayson Tatum had 27 on his 26th birthday and the NBA's best Boston Celtics posted their third-largest margin of victory in franchise history, beating the Golden State Warriors tired 140-88 Sunday.
Payton Pritchard added 19 points for the Celtics, who set a league record with their third victory this season by 50 points or more and extended their season-best winning streak to 11 games.
Boston led by a franchise-record 44 points at halftime and pushed it to 51 early in the third quarter before coach Joe Mazzulla went to his reserve for the rest of the game.
Stephen Curry did not play the second half and finished with a season-low four points for Golden State, his lowest total since he had three points in 16 minutes on March 16, 2022 in Boston , a match he left with a foot injury.
Curry was 2 of 13 from the field Sunday and missed all nine of his 3-point attempts, including back-to-back aerial balls in the first quarter.
The Warriors had won 11 of 13 games, including the first three of their East Coast trip that included three games in four days and a difficult trip to Toronto in which they sat on a tarmac for hours overnight.
Lester Quinones led Golden State with 17 points in a team-high 33 minutes. None of the Warriors' starters played more than 20 minutes, and Moses Moody (11 points) was the only one to score in double figures.
Boston's only biggest blowout victories were 133-77 at Chicago on December 8, 2018 and 128-75 against Sacramento on January 25, 2022.
Celtics forward Kristaps Porzingis missed the game with a bruised left quad.
The game was tied at 21 in the first quarter before the Celtics scored the next 14 points to go on a 58-13 run that put them up 35 at the end of the second quarter.
Brown sparked the run by hitting three straight 3s in 40 seconds, with Warriors Draymond Green playing interesting defense by leaving him all alone and moving back at least five feet several times in the first quarter.
Brown scored 19 points in the period, connecting on 5 of 8 3s, to push Boston to a 44-22 lead.
Curry, listed as questionable with right knee bursitis, went through warmups and decided to play. He threw his first 3 before throwing the next two.
In the first quarter, Boston shot 62.5% from 3 (10 of 16) and 57.1% overall (16 of 28).
Tatums 3 from the left wing pushed it to 74-34 in the second.
The Warriors missed 15 of 18 3-point attempts in the first half, and Boston made as many 3s (15 of 24) at halftime as Golden State had field goals.
Boston left the field to a standing ovation at halftime, holding an 82-38 lead.
In the second half, the crowd was somewhat quiet during the nationally televised game between the teams they met in the NBA Finals two years ago. Golden State won this series in six games, ending it in Boston.
Fans gave Tatum a standing ovation when his birthday wishes were posted in the final quarter. He greeted the crowd with a big smile.
Derrick White finished with 14 points and Sam Hauser 12. The Celtics led by 56 points in the second half.
|
Sources
2/ https://nypost.com/2024/03/03/sports/celtics-rout-warriors-in-historic-fashion-after-leading-by-51-points/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Celtics beat Warriors in historic fashion after leading by 51 points
- What roads are closed in Hollywood for Oscar week?
- Google vs. Indian apps: Indian internet companies battle Google on dial-up
- Paintsil, Joveljic lead Galaxy on earthquakes – Orange County Record
- Erdogan congratulates Shehbaz on his re-election as Prime Minister – Pakistan
- Southern journalists of the week: Ram Charans' viral dance with the Bollywood Khans to Kamal Haasan's meeting with the Manjummel Boys
- Northern Iowa University
- Cowgirl Equestrian wins in tiebreaker fashion against UC Davis
- Bear market for bags? The difficult path to sports scholarships
- Weekly Tech Recap: Google removes Indian apps from Play Store, Elon Musk files lawsuit against OpenAI, and more
- “Image Opportunities Co-Production Plan” Supported Papers Attract International Attention
- Nerve overgrowth identified as cause of pain in recurrent urinary tract infections