Celtics beat Warriors in historic fashion after leading by 51 points

BOSTON Jaylen Brown scored 29 points, Jayson Tatum had 27 on his 26th birthday and the NBA's best Boston Celtics posted their third-largest margin of victory in franchise history, beating the Golden State Warriors tired 140-88 Sunday.

Payton Pritchard added 19 points for the Celtics, who set a league record with their third victory this season by 50 points or more and extended their season-best winning streak to 11 games.

Boston led by a franchise-record 44 points at halftime and pushed it to 51 early in the third quarter before coach Joe Mazzulla went to his reserve for the rest of the game.

Stephen Curry did not play the second half and finished with a season-low four points for Golden State, his lowest total since he had three points in 16 minutes on March 16, 2022 in Boston , a match he left with a foot injury.

Curry was 2 of 13 from the field Sunday and missed all nine of his 3-point attempts, including back-to-back aerial balls in the first quarter.

Jayson Tatum finished with 27 points in the Celtics' 42-point win over the Warriors on Sunday. Getty Images

The Warriors had won 11 of 13 games, including the first three of their East Coast trip that included three games in four days and a difficult trip to Toronto in which they sat on a tarmac for hours overnight.

Lester Quinones led Golden State with 17 points in a team-high 33 minutes. None of the Warriors' starters played more than 20 minutes, and Moses Moody (11 points) was the only one to score in double figures.

Boston's only biggest blowout victories were 133-77 at Chicago on December 8, 2018 and 128-75 against Sacramento on January 25, 2022.

Celtics forward Kristaps Porzingis missed the game with a bruised left quad.

The game was tied at 21 in the first quarter before the Celtics scored the next 14 points to go on a 58-13 run that put them up 35 at the end of the second quarter.

Jaylen Brown celebrates alongside Stephen Curry during the second quarter at TD Garden on March 3, 2024. Getty Images

Brown sparked the run by hitting three straight 3s in 40 seconds, with Warriors Draymond Green playing interesting defense by leaving him all alone and moving back at least five feet several times in the first quarter.

Brown scored 19 points in the period, connecting on 5 of 8 3s, to push Boston to a 44-22 lead.

Curry, listed as questionable with right knee bursitis, went through warmups and decided to play. He threw his first 3 before throwing the next two.

In the first quarter, Boston shot 62.5% from 3 (10 of 16) and 57.1% overall (16 of 28).

Tatums 3 from the left wing pushed it to 74-34 in the second.

The Warriors missed 15 of 18 3-point attempts in the first half, and Boston made as many 3s (15 of 24) at halftime as Golden State had field goals.

Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) dunks the ball past Golden State Warriors forward Trayce Jackson-Davis on Sunday. P.A.

Boston left the field to a standing ovation at halftime, holding an 82-38 lead.

In the second half, the crowd was somewhat quiet during the nationally televised game between the teams they met in the NBA Finals two years ago. Golden State won this series in six games, ending it in Boston.

Fans gave Tatum a standing ovation when his birthday wishes were posted in the final quarter. He greeted the crowd with a big smile.

Derrick White finished with 14 points and Sam Hauser 12. The Celtics led by 56 points in the second half.