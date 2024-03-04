Wake Forest University

PINEHURST, North Carolina– The Wake Forest men's golf team is scheduled to host the Wake Forest Invitational at Pinehurst No. 2, beginning Monday, March 4.

The Deacs are coming off one of the best tournaments of the season, at the Invitational at Ford, earning a team second place and three individual top 10 finishes.

In 2021, Wake Forest won first place in the Wake Forest Invitational. Michael Brennan won the individual title with a score of 5 under par, including rounds of 66 (-4) and 68 (-2) in the final two rounds of the tournament.

In the fall, the Deacs won the team title at the Highlands Invitational, and Michael Brennan won the individual title after finishing the tournament at 12 under par. Brennan also won the individual championship title at the 2023 ACC Tournament, becoming the 23rd player in program history to win the individual conference crown.

Wake Forest individual titles

The Deacs lineup for the Wake Forest Invitational

Michael Brennan

Brennan is ranked eleventh on the PGA Tour University and 22nd in the Ametur Golf World Rankings. At the Highlands Invitational, Brennan won his seventh individual title. The Virginia native has the fourth-most individual titles in Wake Forest history. During his last outing at the Ford Invitational, Michael Brennan recorded his lowest score in the first round, 67 (-5), and finished tied for third. The senior had a lot of success at No. 2 Pinehurst last season. At the Wake Forest Invitational, Brennan had his lowest score of the season with a 64 (-6). This past April, Brennan made his return to Pinehurst by winning the 2023 ACC individual title and helping push the Deacs to the final round of the ACC Championship.

Scotty Kennon

Scotty Kennon was a constant presence in the lineup at the Southwestern Invitational earlier this year, shooting three rounds of 70 (-1) and finishing the week tied for 13th at 3 under par. Junior Scotty Kennon made a total of sixteen birdies in three rounds during the Invitational at Ford. In the third round, Kennon made back-to-back birdies on the front and back nine and finished tied for eighth.

Kyle Haas

First-year student Kyle Haas recently had the best performance of his career, finishing tied for third at the Ford Invitational. Haas shot his best in the first round, 68 (-4), and had some key moments, including the Deacs' only eagle of the tournament on the par-5 11th. Playing as an individual in the Southwestern Invitational, Kyle Haas finished the first round with two birdies on the back nine. After his second birdie to return to tie, Haas birdied the next eleven holes and completed his first tournament of the 2024 T42 season.

Marshal Meisel

Junior Marshal Meisel posted his lowest score of the Southwestern Invitational in the third round, posting three birdies in the front nine. Meisel finished her final day of play under par and climbed 14 points in the standings, finishing T49. Meisel had an impressive performance this fall at the Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate Invitational. In the first round, Meisel recorded a score of 69 (-3), the lowest of the season, with five birdies and an eagle. The Chevy Chase, Maryland native finished the tournament tied for 14th and shot 4 under par. Earlier this fall, Meisel had a strong performance at the Highlands Invitational. The Maryland native achieved his first top 10 of the season. The junior finished in the top five for most birdies and collected an eagle at Chicago Highlands.

Colin Adams

In his first appearance of the 2024 season, Colin Adams made six birdies on the back nine in the first round of the Invitational at Ford and finished T33. The Charlotte junior broke down in tears during the second round last year at the Highlands Invitational. During the second round, the Charlotte native notched six birdies en route to a five-under-par shot. Last season, Adams competed in five events. Adams had two top-20 finishes and had a career-low 66 (-6).

Competing for Wake Forest's second team

Participating teams

Tournament format

54-hole stroke play where teams play three rounds over two days. Monday morning will begin with a shotgun of the 18 holes at 8:30 a.m. The final round will begin Tuesday morning at 7:40 a.m.

Live score

About the course

The tournament is played at historic Pinehurst No. 2 on a 7,146 yard par 70 course for the event.

Pinehurst No. 2 has hosted more single golf championships than any course in America and hosted back-to-back U.S. Open and U.S. Women's Open championships for the first time in 2014. As the first venue flagship of the US Open, the championship will return to Pinehurst in 2024, 2029, 2035, 2041 and 2047.

The course was originally designed by Donald Ross in 1907. In March 2011, No. 2 reopened following a year-long restoration project to restore the course's natural and historic character and options. strategies that were the centerpiece of Ross's vision. The project was led by Wake Forest graduate Bill Coore and Ben Crenshaw and included work on every hole.