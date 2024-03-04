Ivanka Rocks Multiple Fashion Changes at This Star-Stocked Wedding, Showing Off Her New Career Direction





Public figures like Mark ZuckerbergBill Gates, Hilary Clinton and Bob Iger were present among the stars wedding of Anant Ambani and his fiancée Radhika Merchant, with Rihanna performing a concert for the happy couple at the wedding reception. But aside from these figures, Ivanka Trump was also in attendance, and the photos she posted show what she's focused on right now. On March 1, Ivanka shared a series of photos from billionaire heir Ambani and Merchant's high-profile wedding on her Instagram. She shared the photos with the caption: First night in India ~ a magical evening in Everland! Sending warm wishes to Anant and Radhika for endless happiness and love as they embark on this wonderful adventure together. More from SheKnows While many photos show how she, her husband Jared Kushnerand their daughter were dressed for the evening, with photos of the ornate interior, many noted IVanka's first ensemble from the event: a dazzling silver and gold paneled flowing ensemble by Manish Malhotra with bows trendy earrings from Manish Malhotra too. Then on the morning of March 2, Ivanka shared another one of her looks, and more wedding photos. She shared the photos with the caption: Anant and Radhikas' celebration of love continues on our second night in India! Next, we see Ivanka in an array of sparkling sapphire and silver jewelry from the same brand Manish Malhotra Jewelery, as well as an intricate white two-piece by Manish Malhotra. These stylish appearances, mixed with her subtle outings for fashion designers and more worldly events could show she's ready to be the fashion-conscious public figure she was before her father, former US President Donald Trump, took office in 2016. Before leaving, click here to see the biggest presidential scandals in US history. Hillary Clinton, Bill Clinton The best of what she knows Register for SheKnows Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, TwitterAnd Instagram.

