Men's basketball ends its season in the ECAC semifinals against Juniata in a double-overtime thriller





HUNTINGDON, Pa. – Juniata rallied in the final minutes of regulation to force overtime and clinch eventual victory for the Penn State Behrend men's basketball team in the Eastern Collegiate Athletics Conference (ECAC) semifinals ), Saturday afternoon. Score: Juniata 93, Penn State Behrend 86

Records: Juniata (16-11), Penn State Behrend (21-8) Key moments: * After an eventful first half, Behrend took a one-point advantage (30-29) upon returning to the locker room

* A three-pointer from Matthew McDonough (Pittsburgh, PA/North Allegheny) gave the Lions their largest lead of the game (46-35) five minutes into the second period.

* However, the Eagles would come back, cutting the lead to two (54-52) with five minutes left in regulation.

* Behrend failed to seal the victory in the final sequence after a few missed free throws, giving Juniata several opportunities to tie the score or potentially take the lead.

* A Tyler Lapetina three-pointer with just one second left in regulation tied the score at 65 to force overtime.

*A winner could not be decided in the first overtime as the Eagles had a chance to win the game on a final jumper, but were unable to capitalize and sent the game to double overtime.

*Juniata made five straight baskets in the second overtime period to make it 89-82 and would secure its 16th victory and a trip to the ECAC with successful free throws down the stretch to close out Saturday's game.

*For the second straight game, Tommy DiRienzo (Pittsburgh, PA/Bethel Park) recorded a 30-point double-double

* DiRienzo had 30 points and 12 rebounds, marking the fourth time this year with 30 points and the eighth double-double performance this season from the reigning Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference (AMCC) Player of the Year .

* McDonough notched his 21st game this season in double figures, finishing with 16 points

*Senior Matt Niland (Erie, PA/Fairview) scored 15 points, along with season-high rebounds (seven) and assists (six).

* Fellow RJ Marsh (State College, PA/Saint Joseph's Catholic Academy) recorded his eighth double-digit rebounding game this season, with 10 rebounds.

* Coming off the bench, Mason Blankenberg (Ontario, NY/Wayne) scored 10 points and five rebounds

* For Juniata, Chase Husted had a game-high 37 points and 14 rebounds, while Lapetina finished with 22 points and Mason Hardy and Gabe Guidinger each scored 10 points. Guidinger had 11 rebounds for the Eagles

* As a team, Behrend held Juniata to 24.1 percent (7-29) from beyond the arc and led the Eagles in fast break points (7-0).

