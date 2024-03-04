Dress For Success arrives at Portage to make your job interviews the best possible – PortageOnline.com





Eston Ferraton, Dress for Success Winnipeg program coordinator, arrives in Portage la Prairie after receiving several inquiries for her services. She explains what they are and how they help women take advantage of all the job opportunities our city offers. “I contacted Portage and kind of said, 'Would you like to do an event?' “And we got together and thought it would be a good idea,” says Ferraton. “It will take place on the Red River College campus, and everyone who registers will have a 30-minute clothing appointment. Then they will have the option to add any of the other services. It is so resume help, cover letter assistance, and career planning. They have also contacted a local hair salon and they will be offering haircuts and styling. Next , we have someone on site to take photos for everyone's LinkedIn profile. Ferraton says his group offers the clothing portion of the service to its clients to help them with their interview clothes. It's about preparing for your interview or even during the first two weeks on the job. Eston Ferrato “It’s just about making sure they feel as confident as possible when they go into that career interview,” Ferraton says. “That's really half the battle. If you don't feel good, you're not going to interview well. You won't be able to present your best self. I've received some interest from the from a few people in Portage la Prairie. One or two were already out by the time I contacted the Portage agencies. I realized this was an area that could use this type of help. She added that an event like this took place in Brandon last summer and she thought it went pretty well, and that it could be done here as well. “It’s really important that these women also feel confident,” Ferraton continues. “The change I see in the women who come to the center here in Winnipeg is incredible. I want to try to spread it as far as possible, physically, because it's so inspiring to see them walk one way and leave two. a few hours later, a completely different person. » Ferraton says the focus isn't really on men, since the barrier isn't there for them like it is for women. She doesn't know of any men's services for this sort of thing, but she's looking. “We focus on women and non-binary individuals. Some people also make men's clothing, but to my knowledge there is no organization like Dress For Success for men in Manitoba. they achieve this economic independence, by helping their families. The event is scheduled for March 27. She adds that she is delighted to organize it and invites you to participate. “It's going to be really, really fun. We'd love to be able to do it again too, if the interest is there. I'd love to get out as often as possible.”

