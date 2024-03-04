Fashion
Bratty Cousin Wants to Wear Her Brand New Dress Instead of Something Hand-Held, But She Says No Because She's Doing Him a Favor » TwistedSifter
Family dynamics are constantly changing and I think in most cases the haves are more than happy to bring the have-nots to their level when they can.
But when the poor expect favors, things can get a little weird.
OP has a cousin who doesn't have much money, so she often shares her second-hand items.
My whole family (16f) (grandparents, parents, aunts, uncles and cousins) are attending a formal event in a few weeks.
My cousin-in-law Jen and I are the same age and her father married my aunt when she was 6 years old.
Jen's dad doesn't make a lot of money, so Jen didn't have a lot of stuff growing up, and my mom would always give my old stuff to Jen rather than throw it away.
Especially for formal events, which we all attend quite often because of my grandparents, my mom would always take the dress I wore at the last function and give it to Jen so her dad wouldn't have to buy one a.
As I was now older and not growing up, I now only lend the dresses to Jen.
This time, however, her cousin wanted the new dress and for OP to wear the old one.
I assumed it would be the same this time, so a few days ago, when Jen and her family came over for dinner, I took Jen upstairs to give her the dress.
Jen saw the new dress I had for the event and asked if I would lend her that one instead.
She said she never had the opportunity to wear a dress that everyone hadn't already seen me in and it wasn't fair that she always wore me second grade clothes. hand.
I said no, because I bought the dress to wear to this event, I was nice to lend her a dress, she can't demand it be the new one.
She doesn't want to, but some adults take her cousin's side.
Jen and I were arguing and eventually the adults got involved.
My parents defended me and said I didn't have to share the dress, but Jen was very upset and her dad took her side, saying it wouldn't kill me to wear one of the many other dresses that I have and let Jen have the special one. one for once.
I then said that if she wanted a specific dress he should buy it, not try to take it from the kids, which made him angry.
The parents are now arguing about this dress drama, and part of me thinks maybe I should have lent Jen the dress.
I love this dress and was excited to wear it, which is why I didn't, and my parents say I definitely shouldn't wear it. But I don't want everyone arguing about it.
AITA for not giving her the dress?
What about Reddit? Let's see!
The first comment thinks the cousin's father should do more.
Or maybe grandparents should be willing to help us.
No one thinks OP’s uncle is doing his fair share.
They also don’t think highly of OP’s aunt.
Overall, they think the law is strong with this one.
I feel sorry for OP’s cousin.
That said, I don't think she's entitled to OP's new dress.
If you thought that was an interesting story, check out this one about a man who created a point system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of his inheritance.
|
