Sophie Turner and her boyfriend Peregrine Pearson at Paris Fashion Week





Sophie Turner and boyfriend Pilgrim Perry Pearson bask in the love from Paris. Turner, 28, and Pearson, 29, ventured to France for the elegant Paris Fashion Week. They were spotted leaving a local hotel on Sunday, March 3, twinning in black. The actress wore a pea coat with a small white handbag, while Pearson opted for a sweater over a collared shirt and pants. Turner has been linked to Pearson, a British aristocrat, since November 2023, when they were spotted kissing in Paris. Their romance has since heated up and they made their Instagram debut in January. They had an immediate spark when they started dating, a source exclusively said. Us every week later in January, noting that Turner and Pearson have only gotten closer since they first connected. The insider added that their relationship is already getting pretty serious. Related: Sophie Turner and Peregrine Perry Pearson's Relationship Timeline

Dave Benett/Getty Images for Stanley Zhu Sophie Turner got back into the dating game with Peregrine Perry Pearson shortly after her split from Joe Jonas and the couple hasn't stopped traveling since. Us Weekly confirmed in September 2023 that Jonas filed for divorce from Turner after four years of marriage. As the exes reached [] The source further noted that Turner and Pearson sure have a physical attraction, but their bond goes beyond the surface. Perry treats Sophie with respect and he makes her laugh, which is also very important to her, the source added. Things are going great and Sophie couldn't be happier. Turner's new romance with Pearson is her first public relationship since splitting from ex-husband Joe Jonas. THE Game Of Thrones Former and Jonas, 34, were married for four years before filing for divorce in September 2023. (The singer filed to end their marriage suddenly after a heated argument in August.) After four wonderful years of marriage, we have mutually decided to end our marriage amicably, Turner and Jonas wrote in a joint statement on Instagram later that month. There is much speculation as to the reasons for this decision, but in reality it is a joint decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children. Related: The best celebrities seen at Paris Fashion Week winter 2024

It's fashion week in Paris and that means the biggest names are in town. The highly anticipated event, which sees major fashion houses unveil their fall-winter 2024-2025 creations, began on Monday February 26 and will end on Tuesday March 5. Jennifer Lawrence made a three-piece suit sexy at the Dior Fashion Show, [] The now exes share daughters Willa and Delphine, without initially reaching a compromise on shared custody. Turner, originally from England, claimed Jonas wouldn't let the girls cross the pond. They finally reached a temporary custody agreement in October, agreeing to alternate the children's residences every two weeks. THANKS! You have successfully registered. After a productive and successful mediation, we agreed that the children would spend as much time in loving homes in the United States as in the United Kingdom, Jonas and Turner said. Us every week in a joint statement at the time. We look forward to being good co-parents. Jonas has also evolved. It was linked to the model Stormi Bree since the beginning of January.

