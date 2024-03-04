Dress donations from the Cinderella Project to benefit local high school students | News

JOHNSTOWN, PA. For girls who want to feel like the belle of the ball, they'll need the perfect dress.

The annual Cinderella Project will provide ballgowns and accessories to area high school students from noon to 3 p.m. March 16 and 23 at the YWCA Greater Johnstown, 526 Somerset St., in Johnstown's Kernville neighborhood.

Sherri Rae, program coordinator, said the program has been able to provide prom dresses to about 1,800 students since its inception.

Prom is something that everyone looks forward to as a memory, so we want to make sure people have a good experience, she said. If someone is financially unable to buy the things they need, they can still have the memory and have that experience.

High school friend groups can cater to all kinds of socio-economic categories, so we don't want anyone to feel excluded from this group, and we want them to feel special.

Rae said the organization typically hands out 100 dresses each year and girls come primarily from Cambria County to find their perfect dress.

When I started with the program, people came from Indiana, Westmoreland, Somerset and Blair counties, but now it has become more localized because many of those areas have their own projects, Rae said.

Once inside, the girls will check in on the first floor. They will have a selection of dresses on the third floor and will use changing rooms on the second and third floors.

The girls will be assigned volunteers who will help them through the fitting process.

It's first come, first served, and they don't need to pre-register, Rae said. We usually bring them in between 10 and 15 at a time. They can bring up to five dresses at a time to the dressing room and try on as many dresses as they want throughout the day.

Some students will look through 20 dresses until they find the one, and for others, the first one they try on is their favorite.

If a girl chooses a dress, she will be able to choose accessories such as shoes, jewelry and handbags.

Beauty kits containing health and wellness products will be available while supplies last.

Rae said organizers had a large inventory of dresses this year with a diverse range of sizes from 0 to 30 in many styles.

We're in a fortunate situation where we can be selective about incoming donations, and we want recent things within the last five years, Rae said. We will work with a girl if she is in the program and we do not have a dress that fits her. We will make sure they are taken care of.

Rae said they have also expanded their options to be more inclusive.

“We've started collecting pantsuits, so if we have students who don't want a big puffy Cinderella dress, that's also an option,” she said.

Rae said the goal is to make girls feel special when they come to try on dresses.

“We hope that they will keep this memory, not only of the ball itself, but also of the fact that they will have taken care of themselves, that they will have all the time in the world to choose the dress that suits them,” she declared. We want them to find something they like.

Attendees are asked to bring identification, such as a driver's license, student ID or report card, to prove they are a high school student. No proof of income is required.

Monetary donations to the program can be made to the Johnstown Cinderella Project Fund through the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies or the YWCA Greater Johnstown.

A Cinderella Project Amazon wishlist has been created for those interested in purchasing dresses and accessories for the program.

Information about volunteering for the trial days can be found on the Cinderella Projects Facebook page. For more information, call 814-536-3519.