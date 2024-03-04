Felix Art Fair: fashion finds a new outlet at the independent fair





A lot of people are currently focused on how retail might die, Curry says. Perhaps retail as we know it could disappear. But doing projects like Felix and Dover Street Market is a great way to bring our community into something new. Near the Roosevelt Pool on Friday, Morn says that at first, seasoned patrons thought the DSM pop-up was just another part of the exhibit. They stood back and looked at Tuazon's sculpture like that: a sculpture. It took a good 20 minutes for viewers to start touching the clothes and trying them on. This, he says, is the sign that the three Felixes, DSM and Tuazon have indeed achieved something new; something unknown. Does a niche art fair have broad enough appeal to launch a new retail format? The Dover Street Market hype speaks for itself (notably, Felix tickets were not required to purchase the pop-up). But by placing already innovative pop-up retailers at the show and offering exclusive items centered around art and artists, it brings a fresh feeling, says Aireis Curry. Essentially, this gave the brand projects multiple co-signs: DSM, Felix and, in the case of Aireis, Asics. That's really what creates even more buzz around the project, he says. It was actually Dover Street Market that was able to strengthen the presence of this event. Morn and Gilchrist don't think about exactly who the collaborations are for. But Morn operates with the philosophy that if you build it well, they will come. Basically, you're trying to impress the six people closest to you, Morn says. And if those six people really like what you're doing, there's a tendency for 6,000 people to follow you, you know? Comments, questions or feedback? Send us an email at [email protected]. More from this author: From girls to dolls: surrealism and fantasy dominate the catwalks Beyond Behind the Scenes: How Fashion Week Beauty Reaches Consumers An Antidote to an Instagram-Crazed World: How Interior Balances Subversion and Sales

