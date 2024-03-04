How Clothing Retailers Are Preparing for Prom





Most high school proms are still a few weeks away, but fashion retailers are already preparing for the big day.

On February 29, JCPenney launched a new prom collection with famous costume designer Johnny Wujek. The collection, which ranges from $59 to $250, includes dresses with detachable straps, jackets with detachable tails and colorful patterned suits.

Meanwhile, Lulu's Fashion Lounge is making prom a “major focus” of its first quarter and expanding its focus beyond bold, playful dresses to reflect growing interest in pieces like structured corsets, a Laura Deady, its director of merchandising, told Modern Retail. Retailers have been catering to prom customers for decades, but with so much competition in the industry – including from Amazon and fast fashion giants like Shein and Temu – traditional retailers are testing new strategies to attract high school students. To meet demand and detect it quickly, retailers are adding more prom products, promotions and activations. JCPenney, for example, has expanded its existing prom assortment and is hosting a large-scale prom event at 100 stores, Michelle Wlazlo, Macy's vice president and chief merchandising officer, told Modern Retail. David's Bridal — which filed for bankruptcy last year — extended its Diamond Prom loyalty program this year to offer juniors special discounts on dresses, accessories and alterations. Retailers are taking these steps as non-traditional markets enter the ball game. A search for “prom dresses 2024” on TikTok Shop turns up dozens of dresses from sellers like Dress Outlet, Revolve, and Cider. Some cost over $1,000, while others cost $60. A dress sold by the Hathaw Women Apparel store costs just $3.69, with more than 40,000 sales, according to the listing. A search for “prom” on Shein, meanwhile, returns dresses in all silhouette types, many of which are under $20, $30, and $40. While most proms take place in April or May, JCPenney sees its customers start shopping for dresses as early as January to lock in their look and avoid stress. Not only has JCPenney added a larger selection to help you out, but it has also introduced new types of pieces to reflect trends around different lengths, cuts and patterns. “Anything goes now,” Wlazlo told Modern Retail, pointing out pieces like floral jackets or shorter dresses — a contrast, she said, to her own prom experience with ball gowns and tuxedos. “We’ve been able to have a lot of fun over the years because that’s what the customer wants.” JCPenney also hopes to become a prom hub through events. On March 23, it will host a shopping day at 100 stores in the United States. JCPenney will offer customers an additional 10% off shoes, accessories, shirts and dresses, and high school and high school seniors can get 20% off a blowout. , pressed nails or other services at any JCPenney salon. Once they're ready for prom, attendees can have their photos taken in JCPenney's portrait studios. Although JCPenney has hosted proms before, it has never done so on such a scale and in such a coordinated effort across its stores. “It's really an opportunity for people to come, shop, enjoy a little something, try on makeup and hairstyles so they can come back and be ready for their prom whenever it will happen,” Wlazlo said. “Really, we're talking about the whole feeling [of prom]and we will be hosting several events over the coming weeks. Retailers are also starting to update their dedicated prom landing pages. In January, clothing retailer Windsor spear an online dress store with 900 dresses, as well as shoes and accessories. More than 260 dresses are under $50 and more than 570 are between $50 and $100. Men's Wearhouse, meanwhile, has a “Prom 2024” section on its website that offers full sets of jackets or tuxedos for $249.99 and $279.99, as well as standalone pieces like solid ties, dress shirts and pre-tied bow ties. Lulu's Fashion Lounge features a prom page with over 800 styles. Retailers have already sent out messages announcing their prom deals. Forever 21 sent out an email last Tuesday with the subject line: “Make your entrance to the prom in stunning styles! » Milla, who sells designer dresses online, sent an email Thursday promoting “budget-friendly styles for your prom night” and “prom dresses under $500.”

