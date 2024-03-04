Highlights of Paris Fashion Week: teddy bears, children and a phone ban

Text size





Paris Fashion Week, which runs until Tuesday, had no shortage of notable moments this week. Here are some highlights.

OH MY GOD! Fashionistas at The Row show were told they weren't allowed to use their beloved phones, meaning entire minutes of their lives wouldn't be recorded on Instagram.

The label of TV star sisters Ashley and Mary-Kate Olsen instead offered guests a notebook and pencil to record their impressions the old-fashioned way.

There was a rare moment of spontaneity and familial love at Chloé, where German designer Chemena Kamali debuted a collection that harked back to the house's heyday in the 1970s.

When Kamali came to say hello at the end of the show, her five-year-old son couldn't help but run down the catwalk for a hug in front of the ranks of fashion's elite. Surprised and delighted, Kamali took him in her arms before quickly returning him to Dad and rushing backstage.

PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) disrupted Victoria Beckham's fashion show on Friday, with slogans such as “Viva Vegan Leather” and “Animals Aren't Fabric”, before being quickly removed from the catwalk.

Vetements, the subversive brand launched in 2014, swore its latest show was the one “you've been waiting for for 10 years”, and attracted attention with wildly oversized suits and a Ronaldo jersey transformed into a dress.

One crazy look was a coat made from teddy bears. Was creative director Guram Gvasalia going after his ex-brother Demna, who left the brand to work for Balenciaga and had a huge controversy surrounding an ad campaign featuring BDSM teddy bears?

Perhaps, although Vogue pointed out that it was a direct copy of Jean-Charles de Castelbajac, who made a similar coat for Madonna.

British popstar Sam Smith made a surprise appearance on the catwalk for Vivienne Westwood in a very short and rather revealing tartan kilt under a red shawl.

The “Unholy” singer, known for his bold red carpet outfits, later reappeared in a long, shredded black coat over a polka dot top.

Charaf Tajer's brand, which joined Paris Fashion Week last year, has created a lot of hype with its luxury sportswear.

Her second show, named after Bjork's '90s hit “Venus as a Boy,” introduced sleeker sleepwear — ranging from a blood-red cocktail dress to a semi-sheer rhinestone blouse and more. by a pearl-encrusted minidress – and played with images of ancient Greece, including laurels, pottery and sandals.

But in the Cirque d'Hiver ring, the clothes were almost overshadowed by an incredible troupe of synchronized arm dancers in the background.

Known for his meticulous craftsmanship, Belgian Dries Van Noten presented another eclectic collection that gave rise to a possible new WWD trend label: “everyday bold” has seemingly replaced the “quiet luxury” of last year.

Deconstructed sweaters transformed into wraparound shawls, kimono-style coats, chunky shorts and fur bags – in a pastel range of pink, lime green and buttery yellow – the collection sought a balance between elegant restraint and exciting statement.

It was a rainy week in Paris, and Hermès also brought the rain indoors, with a curtain of rain falling down the middle of the runway.

The collection, “halfway between horse riding and motorcycling” according to creative director Nadege Vanhee, offered luxurious ways to stay dry.

Biker-style jackets and tight-fitting coats with wool sleeves. Others featured toggle rivets or ostrich feathers, all in a narrow palette of burgundy, green, black and gray.

is/pb