Kim Kardashian leaves the tag for the Balenciaga show

Stay ahead of fashion trends and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter. Stay ahead of fashion trends and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter. As the brand's official ambassador, it's no surprise that Kim Kardashian dressed head-to-toe in Balenciaga and walked in the luxury fashion houses' Fall/Winter 2024-2024 show in Paris. Although her presence might have been anticipated, few could have guessed that she would strategically sport a signature item. On March 3, the Skims founder arrived at the Balenciaga presentation in a black lace maxi dress with long flared sleeves. Her hair was pinned up in a ponytail, exposing a racy cutout in the back. Kardashian kept the look simple, adding just one unexpected accessory, a Balenciaga label. The gray stamped label hung at the back of the neckline. Online, people thought the fashion muse accidentally forgot to cut the label off her designer outfit. However, Kardashian had no plans to rip the expensive badge off the back of her dress. This season, the Balenciagas card was attached to the handles of the soft bags and hung inside the clothes, offering it as if it were a usual charm kept on the clothes and accessories. Although the concept may seem ironic, this is not the first time that the Spanish brand has transformed neglected everyday objects into luxury must-haves. At this point, expect the unexpected when it comes to creative director Demna's work. For Balenciagas' pre-fall collection, Demna hosted a presentation in Los Angeles, taking inspiration from the lush Erewhon Market. Models strutted down the street with grocery bags and porcelain takeout cups by Balenciaga (now on sale for $150). Kim Kardashian shows off the Balenciaga label intentionally attached to the back of her dress (Kim Kardashian on Instagram) The brand has partnered with the store to offer a $14 dark elixir made with lemon, ginger, cinnamon, organic maple syrup, apple and charcoal. Kardashian has been spotted donning other obscure Balenciaga pieces, like their $450 flip-flops designed to resemble the open-toed disposable shoes provided after a pedicure. Balenciaga also released a briefcase designed to be a skirt and a $1,500 Lays chip bag designed to be a zippered purse. Dresses made from sweatshirts, folded culottes, shoe bags, backpacks and gym bags were seen on the Fall/Winter 2024 runway. Adding to the already avant-garde concept, Demna transformed baggy denim pants as tops and hung suits like backless pieces, covering only the front half. We have this one minute challenge to create a dress in the studio, like Project track, noted Demna. So we would throw things at the body and then take photos together. It's very fun.

