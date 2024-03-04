Fashion, addiction, anti-Semitism: the spectacular rise and fall of designer John Galliano | Movies

Ohne weekend in the mid-2000s, John Galliano, then in his splendor as king of Parisian fashion, whose beautiful dresses and wild parades had transformed the Christian Dior house into pop-cultural dynamite, returned to London for a weekend. He went to the Ritz, where he got so drunk that he spent four hours naked in an elevator, telling guests who tried to enter that he was a lion and warning them with a growl. The Ritz called its office in Paris, which apologized, offering to cover the bills of any guests who were inconvenienced. The following week, Galliano was back at work.

This story is one of many breathtaking moments in Kevin Macdonald's new documentary, High&Low: John Galliano. This is not a trajectory that tends to end well and indeed, we already know where and when this story had its particularly bad end: in La Perle bar in Paris, in February 2011, when a An exhausted Galliano was filmed making a series of racist and anti-Semitic comments that included references to the gas chambers and saying I love Hitler. Fired from his job, condemned by the media, convicted and fined by a French court, he disappeared into rehab and obscurity. Always ahead of the curve, he was one of the first celebrities to be canceled in the age of social media, before the phrase was in common parlance.

Galliano, now ten years sober, spent five days speaking on camera to Macdonald. I'll tell you everything, he said at the beginning. Slim, tanned and with a ponytail, he could be an ayoga instructor at an upscale Ibiza resort. But there is still theater in Jack Sparrow's dandy style with his slicked back hair and in an extraordinary voice that oscillates between the talking clock and the Peckham vowels of Only Fools and Horses.

High & Low is a stunning portrait of addiction and a thrilling stroll down memory lane in one of the most colorful chapters in fashion history. We begin with the boy who arrived in Streatham from Gibraltar with parents horrified by his homosexuality and who found his calling as one of Central Saint Martin's greatest prodigies. The images from his first shows are sublime. In one, frilly-haired models stagger along the catwalk, clutching dead mackerel for unexplained reasons. Kate Moss remembers him teaching her to walk: shoulders back, pelvis forward. Galliano explains the technique that makes his dresses so sexy, cutting the fabric on the bias so that it twists on the wearer, the fibers melting where the fabric catches the skin, so that the dress flows from the body like the butter from hot toast.

But it doesn’t matter how much bias is reduced. What made Galliano a genius was that his clothes could make you feel emotions. Even in the grainy films of low-budget shows, each model looks electric, as if their personality is plugged into the mains. He makes fashion that looks ridiculous on the page. A castaway flamenco dancer goes clubbing, anyone? but which is, in a way, a joy to see.

Alcohol is a threat from the beginning of the film. Moss pokes fun at classic British fashion. We were both a little shy and awkward, until we had a drink, but we used to go from the top of a fashion event to a solo session, spending days cooped up alone in a room to drink and watch videos. of the spectacle, descended into serious abuse.

Galliano was in no frame of mind to pack his bags and check himself into rehab, and no one took it upon himself to intervene.

We see Galliano the day after his father's funeral in 2003, preparing for a performance, his voice slurred, his pupils enormous. In 2007, his close friend and colleague Steven Robinson was found dead in his Paris apartment with seven grams of cocaine in his system, a loss that devastated the already fragile Galliano. Valium, bromides, amphetamines and sleeping pills were added to the drinking habit, and he couldn't go to bed without all my bottles lined up next to the bed, he says. I was killing myself, slowly.

The 1990s and 2000s were the time when fashion went from a niche industry to a pop culture juggernaut. Galliano, riding this wave, was swept out of his reach. We see the industry bloating, celebrities and photographers multiplying, and Galliano himself increasingly losing touch with reality. I remember being backstage at a Dior show in the mid-2000s, trying to find Galliano for a quote, only to eventually locate him cut off from the festivities, cloistered in a private VVIP room, flanked by two enormous security guards and assisted by an assistant whose job was to light his endless cigarettes.

Bare wire John Galliano, photographed in 1990. Photography: Barry Marsden

Sidney Toledano, the boss of Dior, says on screen that Galliano was offered six months off to get better; Galliano says he doesn't remember any such offer. But that's a moot point; plagued by alcoholism and perhaps also fashion, or the drama of his work, Galliano was not in the frame of mind to pack his bags and check himself into rehab, and no one around him did not take it upon himself to intervene. .

When news of Galliano's outburst broke in 2011, I was waiting for the start of a New York Fashion Week show, in a room full of fashion journalists, and we all shared the same reaction: John Galliano rampaging and behaving erratically, which is normal of course, but racist and anti-Semitic? Surely not. Galliano had now become an exaggerated figure, his aesthetic veering towards pantomime. He bowed at the end of the show dressed as an astronaut or a fighter, or as Lieutenant Pinkerton from Madame Butterfly, with leather thigh-high boots and a feathered hat. Even though the atmosphere had become a bit Masked Singer, there had been no signs of malice.

But it soon became clear that Galliano had indeed been the unprovoked instigator of heinous abuse. He was exiled from fashion but not for long. He designed Moss's wedding dress that same year, a project he called his creative rehabilitation.

The fashion world is not doing well in Macdonald's film. The quick dismissal of his behavior does not befit an industry that claims to cherish diversity. Naomi Campbell grandly dismisses the entire incident by stating that she never watched the video, as if that ends the matter.

Galliano's psychiatrist hypothesizes that he reached, seemingly at random, a hateful stereotype in our culture

It's frustrating for the viewer and, imagine, for Macdonald, neither Galliano nor anyone around him seems to know where the anti-Semitism he expressed comes from. His ramblings descend without warning from playground taunts about being ugly to vile racism. A rabbi who worked with Galliano to educate him notes that he seemed to know very little about the Holocaust and to have given little thought to either Judaism or anti-Semitism. His psychiatrist theorizes that he has reached, seemingly at random, a hateful stereotype in our culture. Toledano, who is Jewish, theorizes that anti-Semitism may have been ingrained somewhere in his Spanish Catholic upbringing.

The film offers no easy answers to either the psychological question of what made Galliano do what he did, or the related moral question of whether he should be forgiven. There are exterior shots of Galliano looking vaguely thoughtful and chatting a little about the fact that he's in recovery for the rest of his life, but he seems as perplexed as everyone else about what's going on. happened. He doesn't seem like a bad man, but he does exude a certain carelessness. He says he apologized to Philippe Virgitti, one of the people he hurled insults at, but Virgitti denies it, and Galliano shows little concern for Virgitti's obvious pain.

As fate would have it, the film's release coincides with Galliano's return to the catwalk. In January, he put on a show under a bridge in Paris for Martin Margiela, the house he has been designing for since 2014. It was greeted with a thunderous five-minute ovation and hailed by critics as a return to form. . Toulouse-Lautrec and Brassa references, corsets and merkins, breathtaking porcelain-effect peel-off makeup, all this for a spectacle that will surely remain in the history books, collected by museums, studied by design students and which will perhaps extinguish the juggernaut of quiet luxury with the it has unleashed a tsunami of powerful emotions and thrills in fashion, wrote Womens Wear Daily. THE New York Times noted that it's been a long time since anyone has experienced a world-building spectacle like this. Galliano told Macdonald that he wasn't making the film to be forgiven, but rather to be understood a little more.

I'm not sure Galliano is more understood than forgiven. But it could still come back into fashion.

Up and down: John Galliano is at the cinemain the United Kingdom, the United States and Ireland Since 8 March.