Dress Closet Offers Free Dresses to BEA High School Area Students March 7 | News, Sports, Jobs

WINGATE — Every teenage girl dreams of being asked to the school dance by the handsome young man she loves. She dreams of wearing a beautiful dress and having perfect hairstyle, makeup and nails for dancing.

Whether it's Freshman Adventure, Sophomore Jump, Prom or Senior Prom held every spring at high schools across the country, every teenager should be able to attend without the cost of a dress or a tuxedo stopping them.

For some teens, buying a dress that will only be worn once or renting a tuxedo for a special dance is a financial hardship that their family simply cannot afford.

However, Diane Lucas, a social studies teacher at Bald Eagle Area High School in Wingate, aims to change that.

“If a girl or boy wants to go to their prom, we will do our best to provide them with dresses, tuxedos or suit coats so they can attend and look their best,” Lucas said.

“We started in 2013 (I think) and offered something called 'the dressing room'. We then continued to collect donations. Before, we had a small amount of money that allowed us to buy dresses in sizes we didn't have. We no longer charge fees. Our community overwhelmingly supported this event with dress donations. That's wonderful! We continue to accept donations every day that school is open,” said Lucas, who is also an advisor to the Student Government Club and co-advisor of the junior class at the high school.

Instead of just a closet full of dresses, there is now a whole room to store dresses on shelves so you can easily browse through them.

Kristin Bennett and Andrea Simpson also helped Lucas with the dresses and gowns, along with several teachers who donated shoes, dresses and other accessories for the girls.

“Most of the dresses that have been donated have only been worn once and they are absolutely beautiful. We even have several tuxedos that were donated a few years ago by Cathy Redmond who owned a tuxedo rental business in Beech Creek. She donated her inventory when she went bankrupt,” Lucas said.

This year's prom dress competition will take place after school, from 3:30 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. on Thursday, March 7. There are over 100 dresses to choose from in many different colors, styles and sizes, from small to plus, that can be browsed, tried on and worn for prom. Alterations and dry cleaning can be done before the prom at the girls' expense.

“It’s a great way to repurpose the dresses that are hanging in the back of your closet, so other young women can enjoy them for their special dance,” Lucas said.

Gifting the prom dress a few months before the date of the dances gives the girls time to coordinate the color of their dress with that of the boy's suit, to match the colors of the belt or tie and to have any modifications made to the dresses.

There are local seamstresses who can help hem or make other adjustments to dresses or gowns so that they fit perfectly and allow the young lady to look stunning when wearing them.

This year's Bald Eagle Area Prom will be held on May 11th. The BEA Dress Closet is also open to other girls. Students from Central Mountain, Bellefonte and some students schooled at home or at charter schools found dresses for their dances. Girls who attended prom or were queen of the fair also borrowed dresses to wear to their events. Fair queens, dairy princesses, and others also borrowed dresses to wear in parades during the summer months.

“And then they can bring them back for someone else to wear,” Lucas said.

If the girls are unable to participate in the prom dress competition on March 7, or if the boys need help finding suits or tuxedos, they can make arrangements with Diane to browse dresses on another date.

Diane can be contacted by calling BEA High School during school hours at 814-355-4868 and leaving a message if necessary, or by emailing [email protected].

