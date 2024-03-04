Fashion
Dress Closet Offers Free Dresses to BEA High School Area Students March 7 | News, Sports, Jobs
WINGATE — Every teenage girl dreams of being asked to the school dance by the handsome young man she loves. She dreams of wearing a beautiful dress and having perfect hairstyle, makeup and nails for dancing.
Whether it's Freshman Adventure, Sophomore Jump, Prom or Senior Prom held every spring at high schools across the country, every teenager should be able to attend without the cost of a dress or a tuxedo stopping them.
For some teens, buying a dress that will only be worn once or renting a tuxedo for a special dance is a financial hardship that their family simply cannot afford.
However, Diane Lucas, a social studies teacher at Bald Eagle Area High School in Wingate, aims to change that.
“If a girl or boy wants to go to their prom, we will do our best to provide them with dresses, tuxedos or suit coats so they can attend and look their best,” Lucas said.
“We started in 2013 (I think) and offered something called 'the dressing room'. We then continued to collect donations. Before, we had a small amount of money that allowed us to buy dresses in sizes we didn't have. We no longer charge fees. Our community overwhelmingly supported this event with dress donations. That's wonderful! We continue to accept donations every day that school is open,” said Lucas, who is also an advisor to the Student Government Club and co-advisor of the junior class at the high school.
Instead of just a closet full of dresses, there is now a whole room to store dresses on shelves so you can easily browse through them.
Kristin Bennett and Andrea Simpson also helped Lucas with the dresses and gowns, along with several teachers who donated shoes, dresses and other accessories for the girls.
“Most of the dresses that have been donated have only been worn once and they are absolutely beautiful. We even have several tuxedos that were donated a few years ago by Cathy Redmond who owned a tuxedo rental business in Beech Creek. She donated her inventory when she went bankrupt,” Lucas said.
This year's prom dress competition will take place after school, from 3:30 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. on Thursday, March 7. There are over 100 dresses to choose from in many different colors, styles and sizes, from small to plus, that can be browsed, tried on and worn for prom. Alterations and dry cleaning can be done before the prom at the girls' expense.
“It’s a great way to repurpose the dresses that are hanging in the back of your closet, so other young women can enjoy them for their special dance,” Lucas said.
Gifting the prom dress a few months before the date of the dances gives the girls time to coordinate the color of their dress with that of the boy's suit, to match the colors of the belt or tie and to have any modifications made to the dresses.
There are local seamstresses who can help hem or make other adjustments to dresses or gowns so that they fit perfectly and allow the young lady to look stunning when wearing them.
This year's Bald Eagle Area Prom will be held on May 11th. The BEA Dress Closet is also open to other girls. Students from Central Mountain, Bellefonte and some students schooled at home or at charter schools found dresses for their dances. Girls who attended prom or were queen of the fair also borrowed dresses to wear to their events. Fair queens, dairy princesses, and others also borrowed dresses to wear in parades during the summer months.
“And then they can bring them back for someone else to wear,” Lucas said.
If the girls are unable to participate in the prom dress competition on March 7, or if the boys need help finding suits or tuxedos, they can make arrangements with Diane to browse dresses on another date.
Diane can be contacted by calling BEA High School during school hours at 814-355-4868 and leaving a message if necessary, or by emailing [email protected].
|
Sources
2/ https://www.lockhaven.com/news/local-news/2024/03/dress-closet-offers-free-gowns-for-area-students-at-bea-high-school-march-7/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Men's tennis splits, pair of non-conference matches, spring break opener
- Dress Closet Offers Free Dresses to BEA High School Area Students March 7 | News, Sports, Jobs
- More than 50% of Indian stock market investors come from these 6 states.
- CEO Spotlight: Stayntouch’s Jacob Messina
- A mild earthquake hits Uzbekistan
- Narendra Modi | BJP launches 'Modi Ka Parivar' campaign to counter Lalu Prasad's hold on Prime Minister Narendra Modi
- Turkish Cypriot leader rules out negotiations without equal status – Euractiv
- Phobos Ransomware Aggressively Targets US Critical Infrastructure
- Page not found – Naim Audio
- Dua Lipa makes a mesmerizing entrance in a black Versace dress on the 2024 Brits Awards red carpet
- Stock & Exchange Market News, Business & Finance News, Sensex, Nifty, Global Market, NSE, BSE Live IPO News
- Google Pixel smartphones could come with this iPhone safety feature |