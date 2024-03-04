Fashion
Zepto Blinkit: Zepto and Blinkit add fashion, electronics, beauty and more
These platforms are also strengthening their logistics networks to serve a wide range of products and ensure that they are connected to dark stores and available for deliveries. Two years ago, when fast commerce was starting to take shape in India, this was a significant expansion of the strategy of offering a large number of SKUs for faster delivery times.
Blinkit and Zepto have branched out into fashion, partnering with clothing companies and sellers to list brands such as Adidas, Pepe Jeans, Jockey, Manyavar, XYXX and Mad Over Print. Although the foray into the apparel business for both platforms is still in its early stages, people familiar with the developments say the companies could end up becoming the go-to destinations for shoppers in certain use cases. Mumbai-based Zepto markets its wearable products to potential users citing the need for clothing and clothing requirements at short notice.
Zeptos co-founder and CEO Aadit Palicha confirmed reaching a billion-dollar gross sales run rate.
We will expand our assortment to new categories such as clothing, beauty, home and kitchen, as consumer demand for these products increases on our platform, Palicha said. We are consistently seeing more frequent trading on the platform and average user spending increasing over time. With new brands and categories, the ability to increase production per order for the same cost increases.
He added that the company has been working on the project since last year, given that the potentially large total addressable market (TAM) for fast commerce is much larger than initially expected.
Blinkit CEO Albinder Dhindsa told ET that the Gurugram-based company is still experimenting with this category and does not yet have a thesis for this segment.
We plan according to the client's needs. Concerning fashion, we have started some experiments but we do not yet have an action plan. Adidas started selling recently and has become a brand, Dhindsa said. It takes us about a year of work to have a thesis on what a category is. What you see in the beauty field today, the work has been happening there for 1-1.5 years. At any given time we are experiencing five or six (categories).
Blinkit recorded a GMV of over $1 billion for the first nine months of FY24. Swiggy saw its sales on Instamart increase by 63% during the first half of FY24according to a Prosus file.
BigBaskets BB Now is the other player in the segment, but it is a late entrant and playing catch-up with its bigger rivals. Reliance Retail-backed Dunzo has, for all intents and purposes, withdrawn from this market due to its own lack of liquidity.
Blurred lines
That said, challenging the horizontal e-commerce majors won't be as easy for fast commerce players. Much will depend on the execution of key steps, from procurement to delivery.
It won't be easy at all. There are sectoral issues, for example in fashion with returns. Other segments will also face challenges, but a lot of work is being put in to find a solution because there is consumer demand, said one of the industry's top executives.
Providing breadth is a challenge for e-commerce itself. Large (in terms of size) products and their value will still be determined by e-commerce, but it would be interesting to see if fast-commerce players can challenge e-commerce in a meaningful way, another senior executive said. e-commerce sector.
On pricing, a senior fast trade executive said the cost of selling on fast trade could also be rationalized at a higher scale for brands. Likewise, product returns would be an area to address as it is not part of the scope when selling groceries and other daily items.
We've seen brands sell the same products for less on Amazon because the cost of doing business with Fast Commerce can be higher. But as we grow, we see them bring fast trading to parity or, in a few cases, become more aggressive on fast trading. But that's their journey, this person said, adding that the same thing happened with FMCG companies like HUL, Nestle, Mondelez. But now that there is a lot of shopping on these platforms and fast commerce has become an important channel, they are putting a lot more attention on it.
