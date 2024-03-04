Fashion
CMAT: Irish singer shocks Brits with revealing dress
The singer was clearly having fun as she stunned photographers by turning around to show the back of the low-cut, feather-adorned dress, purposely revealing her bum.
The Irish singer-songwriter CMAT shocked UK attendees last night with her jaw-dropping dress that left little to the imagination.
The pop-country star wore a black satin dress by designer Sophie Lincoln that looked quite modest from the front with long, puffed sleeves and a high collar.
She paired the dress with a rose-shaped bag, bright blue eyeshadow, dental gemstones and an elaborate bun studded with diamond shrimp hair clips and matching earrings.
The Dublin singer was nominated for International Artist of the Year alongside Miley Cyrus and Taylor Swift. The award was won by SZA, but CMAT didn't let that dampen her spirits.
CMAT, whose real name is Ciara Mary-Alice Thompson, laughed as she turned to show the racy ensemble to Laura Whitmore as they discussed the bold outfit choice.
Laura joked: You won't even have to get up to go to the bathroom.
Sharing a photo of the outfit on Instagram, CMAT wrote: I told you I looked good, much to the amusement of her followers.
She is currently on top after her second album Crazy for me reached number one on the Irish Albums Chart and sold out four nights in a row at Dublin's Olympia Theater last year.
The 28-year-old performed to an intimate audience at London's Bush Hall to tracks from across her discography, including I don't really care about you And Stay for something Friday night.
The show was part of this year's Brits Week concert line-up, which raises money for the War Child charity which supports children whose lives have been affected by war.
CMAT takes it California or bankruptcy tour across the UK and US in the coming months, culminating with a hometown concert at Dublin's Fairview Park on June 13.
