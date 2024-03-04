Paris Fashion Week: Valentino sports a sumptuous study in black, while McGirr reveals his debut with McQueen

PARIS (AP) The gilded salons of a grand 18th-century town house were the hallowed ground of Valentino's latest fashion exhibition on Sunday, an ode to black. This monochrome collection shone and shimmered under crystal chandeliers amid a myriad of textures and materials, inspired by great artists like French master of noir, Pierre Soulages.

Far away, in the dark expanse of a frigid industrial warehouse crisscrossed with disused railroad tracks and raw concrete surfaces, Alexander McQueen's shivering guests huddled under blankets, buzzing with an air of electric anticipation. Because it was not just a fashion show: it marked the first page of a new chapter for a house steeped in an iconoclastic history and the debut of new creative director Sean McGirr.

Here are some highlights of the fall-winter ready-to-wear collections:

BLACK VALENTINOS

Designer Pierpaolo Piccioli said he approached black as a canvas, a starting point on which to build silhouettes that could move as they sought out the lights, soaking them in and reflecting them.

The couturier was fascinated by the contradictions of colors used for uniform and individuality, representing sobriety and exuberance, lacking light but absorbing reflections. She evoked the philosophy of Soulages, who died in 2022.