Kylie Jenner flaunts bare legs in super short dress as fans suspect star split from boyfriend Timothee Chalamet
KYLIE Jenner has shared a new video in which she flaunts her toned legs while wearing a leggy dress.
On Saturday, Kylie, 26, posted a video to TikTok where she was applying Kylie Cosmetics makeup in her car.
She wore an off-the-shoulder black dress with a distressed baseball cap, but the rest of the outfit was out of frame.
TheKardashian started the video by applying a ton of brown lip liner, then lightly bronzed liquid lipstick.
When she finished putting on her makeup, Kylie made some cute faces in front of the camera.
At the end ofthe videoshe showed off her full outfit which included a black leather jacket and black knee-high boots.
The dress was extremely short and left most of her legs and upper thighs toned.
The Hulu star's dress was so small that she would have faced an epic wardrobe malfunction if she made one wrong move.
COMPLETED BAGS
Kylie has been showing more skin since rumors of her split from boyfriend Timothee Chalamet, 28, dropped.
On Friday, the Kardashians star hinted that she was single with an at-home TikTok video showing her followers her morning routine.
Most read in Entertainment
The start of the clip showed her getting up from the bed while running her hands through her hair.
The Khy founder looked solemn as she leaned forward and further ruffled her hair in the dark room.
The following clips showed her brushing her teeth and spending time with her two children, whom she shares with Travis Scott: Stormi, six, and Aire, two.
The rest of the video showed the reality star making pancakes for her kids, washing her face and getting ready for the day.
There was no sign of Timothée – who the star has been dating for a year.
After months of speculation, the two A-list stars confirmed their relationship at a Beyoncé concert in September 2023 by showing off major PDA.
But in recent weeks, Kylie seems to have been absent from Timothée's busy schedule.
MISS A MILESTONE
Timothée has been traveling the world to promote his new sci-fi blockbuster, Dune: Part 2.
On Sunday, the actor stopped by the New York premiere to promote the sequel, but Kylie was notably missing.
At the special event, the movie star donned a caramel-colored leather shirt.
He paired the edgy look with black leather pants and matching boots.
In an online thread, fans speculated why Kylie didn't show up to the Big Apple event to support her boyfriend.
“This was the last stop on this press tour. So I guess she got dumped,” one person claimed.
“[Kylie] Didn’t do anything Dune related with him,” another noted.
“It’s really over for [Kylie] now because [Timothee] has no more press to do and will soon move to New York and Montreal for the Bob Dylan biopic, which begins filming in March. He’s done with her,” a third speculated.
“Kylie, girl, you shine silver on the Titanic. Let him go,” one fan wrote.
Fans have speculated the former E! The Wonka star and actor had decided to call it quits around Valentine's Day.
