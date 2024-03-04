LaTavia Roberson's rise in fashion, beauty and entrepreneurship

LaTavia Roberson Courtesy of Drew Visions

When LaTavia Roberson debuted over two decades ago as part of the legendary girl group Destinys Child, her talent was undeniable. Alongside her bandmates, the Houston native won two Grammy Awards while selling millions of records, changing the landscape of pop culture itself with chart-topping female empowerment anthems. This same theme of sisterhood appears in Roberson's work today, particularly as a businesswoman in the fashion and beauty fields. Last month, the designer presented the Fall/Winter 2024 collection of her fashion line, MRL collection, at New York Fashion Week. This moment not only showcased her talent for fashion as a businesswoman and entertainer, but also garnered positive responses from attendees.

I am passionate about fashion, I take the things that speak to me and I will make them mine. When I'm creating, I want to see how the world will perceive it. I have received nothing but positive feedback and I am so happy that everything is working out. I like people to express who they are, to love and accept who they are. It's something I do every day.

Robersons' impact on beauty and fashion won't slow down anytime soon. In fact, she's expanding with her makeup line, The Queens collection. The collection includes a range of beauty products of several varieties and was born from a collaborative effort with Roberson and his business partner.

It's so great to have so many great people paying attention to what you're doing. And my business partner Lisa, the founder of Bouji Lip Cosmetics, reached out to me and said, “Sister, what if we did this?” We can create a Queens collection. This blossomed into everything we did; she is simply incredible. She is a wonderful woman and I am so happy that we crossed paths before this opportunity even presented itself. From then on we always exchanged ideas and managed to make it work. We are women and mothers; we do it all and know the importance of feeling beautiful.

< position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/>

LaTavia Roberson Courtesy of Drew Visions

As the mogul continues to build her empire, it's worth noting that she's been influenced by the women in her own life when it comes to the beauty trends she incorporates into her latest designs.

There are so many women in my background who have influenced my beauty, especially my mother, because I wouldn't have this without her. My mother was one of the first black women to own a nail salon in our hometown, so I grew up around beauty a lot. My mother, aunts and others influenced me differently in terms of beauty. Your skin tone, skin type, complexion or anything else doesn't matter. It's about adding to the beauty you already have. There's no makeup, there's no foundation, there's nothing you can put on your face that makes you feel more whole than believing in the woman and the person who is in you.

Outside of her entrepreneurial pursuits, Roberson also dabbled in artist management, signing Houston native Roland Champaine.

I have a musical ear and listen to different genres, including alternative and rock music. I know a good voice when I hear one; when I hear it, it's something no one would expect from me. I always go against the grain and like to do things that no one would expect me to do. This is why I decided to be my own boss: so I can create my own narrative in everything I do. I signed Roland Champaine, a Houston native, and what I love about him is his spirit and everything he has to offer. His voice is very pure, he is someone I can work with and our atmosphere is impeccable. I'm able to be creative and also believe in someone, but also be a boss while letting people know that there is enough money for all of us and there is nothing in my mind nor anything in my being that wants to take. away from someone else. I want to see people win. I've wanted people to see me win for years, but I felt like I was left out. So I am a donor. It’s one of my love languages, an act of service, and I love being that person.

LaTavia Roberson Courtesy of Drew Visions

As Roberson continues to leave her mark on music, business, fashion and beauty, she wants her followers to embark on this new journey with her with no expectations other than to receive Roberson in all her fabulousness.

What I expect everyone to expect is me. I'm not going to hold anything back. You can take me or leave me. I am who she is ultimately, and it took me many years to figure that out for myself. I want people to go on a journey with me through my makeup. Thanks to the people who have given me so much love, I listen to all the comments, I see all the comments, and I also incorporate that into everything I do. There are no comments or anything that goes unnoticed.