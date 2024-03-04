How Artknit Studios is redefining knitwear in 2024 | OPUMO Review





Nestled in the heart of Biella, Italy's famous wool valley, Artknit Studios weaves a story of modern luxury knitwear. With a commitment to timeless craftsmanship and sustainable practices, Artknit Studios stands out as a beacon of conscious consumption in the fashion world. Their pieces are more than just clothing; they are expressions of art and ethics. Why Artknit Studios Artknit Studios embodies a new paradigm in luxury knitwear, where quality and sustainability seamlessly converge. Born from the rich textile tradition of Biella, they make each piece with the planet in mind. By sourcing the finest natural fibers and partnering with Italian manufacturers, Artknit Studios offers premium quality without the retail markup. It’s a philosophy summed up in their motto: “Buy less, buy better”. Is Artknit Studios sustainable Artknit Studios takes sustainability seriously, striving to minimize its environmental footprint every step of the way. From the selection of materials to the production processes, they prioritize environmentally friendly practices. By using natural, biodegradable fibers and making conscious choices like the introduction of SustainaWool and bio-resin buttons, Artknit Studios ensures its knitwear has a positive impact on the planet. What products is Artknit Studios known for? Natural dye sweater Crafted with precision and care, this sweater embodies Artknit Studios' commitment to quality. The rich Madder Red hue, achieved through natural dyeing processes, adds depth and character to the piece. With its intricate rib stitch details, raglan sleeves and ribbed hem and cuffs, it's a timeless piece that exudes sophistication and style. Perfect for layering or as a standalone statement piece, the Natural Dye Sweater is a versatile addition to any wardrobe. The natural dye polo shirt Effortlessly chic, this polo shirt is a versatile addition to any wardrobe. Made from the finest natural fibers and dyed using eco-friendly methods, it embodies Artknit Studios' commitment to sustainability and style. The buttonless collar and ribbed hem and cuffs add a touch of elegance, while the soft, breathable knit ensures all-day comfort. Whether paired with jeans for a casual outing or dressed up with tailored pants, the Natural Dye polo shirt is a must-have for the modern gentleman's wardrobe. The Merino Wool Bomber Combining style and functionality, this bomber jacket is a modern wardrobe essential. Made from luxurious merino wool and featuring a compact knit, it offers the perfect balance of warmth and breathability. The bomber collar adds a touch of retro-inspired charm, while the buttoned welt pockets offer both style and practicality. Finished with bio-resin buttons, this jacket is not only stylish but also eco-friendly. Versatile enough to be dressed up or down, the Merino Wool Bomber is a must-have piece for any fashion-forward man. Where can you buy Artknit Studios Experience the luxury of Artknit Studios in their physical store located in Milan, Italy near Cadorna Station. For those living outside of Milan, fear not, Artknit Studios ships worldwide and brings its exquisite knits to your doorstep, wherever you are. Learn more at artknit-studios.com Alex Mitchell Alex Mitchell is a New York-born, London-based designer specializing in menswear journalism. When he's not writing for OPUMO, you can find him exploring boutique tailors, discovering hidden gems in vintage boutiques, and appreciating the artistry of well-crafted cocktails.

