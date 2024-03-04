Fashion
The Best Men's Clothing on Amazon 2024: Everything Remotely Stylish
The worst thing about Amazon is having to navigate your way through an endless forest of merchandise, especially when it comes to searching for the best men's clothing on Amazon. THE best What's interesting about the house Bezos built is that it stores everything you could possibly need: household items, electronics, impulse buys (water garden aquarium, anyone?), grooming products and, yes, men's clothing, all shipped straight to your door. Unfortunately, you have to sort through a lot of junk to find the things that are actually worth space in your closet. Plug a plain white T-shirt into the search bar and you will get more than 200 results. Looking to buy a watch? You will have to scroll 22 pages of options.
That's why we've hunted down the causes of carpal tunnel for you, focusing on the best clothing, shoes and accessories available from Bezos. These are the freshest, trendiest, fastest-shipping men's wardrobe essentials on the 'Zon, from the running shoes of the moment to denim truckers you can wear with everything.
Nine wardrobe pillars available on the 'Zon
- The Cool-Guy hoodie: Russell Athletic – Dri-Power Fleece Hoodie$23
- Sneakers of the moment: Adidas Samba sneakers,
$90$81
- Normative Skivvies: Calvin Klein Classic Cotton Boxer Briefs,
$46$35
- The original jeans: Levi's 501 Original Jeans,
$80$70
- Moccasins composed of: Dr Martens Adrian Loafers$150
- The legendary sunglasses: Ray-Ban Original Wayfarer Sunglasses$171
- The All-American jacket: Levi's trucker jacket$90
- Anytime, Anywhere Boots: Blundstone 550 Rugged Chelsea Boots$230
- The starter watch: Seiko 5 Black Dial Watch$149
The best basics on Amazon
First things first: Amazon is absolutely the place to stock up on basics like underwear, socks, and t-shirts. The basics are like breakfast, it's the most important meal, uh, clothes of the day. If you're freeballing in the city, it doesn't matter how good your jeans are. It's downright nasty. If you're not sure where to start, Calvin Klein's revolutionary underwear has earned our approval time and time again. And while the quest for the perfect white tee is more about the friends we've made along the way, we really love Gildan's Crew Tees for their classic shape and mid-weight fabric.
The best shoes on Amazon
If your current sneakers, loafers, boots, or dress shoes need replacing, Amazon has something for all of the above. Damn, the shoes are probably the best what the megastore does, at least when it comes to men's clothing. For sneakers, you have to start with the trendiest sneakers of the moment, Adidas Samba sneakers. When it comes to boots, you're spoiled for choice: Red Wing, Blundstone and Timberland all sell their most popular and durable shoes. And for office jockeys who commute to the office, you can add the classic Dr. Martens Adrian Loafers or the Allen Edmonds Lennon Derby Lug Oxford to your next Prime haul.
The best accessories and watches on Amazon
Amazon has a surprisingly robust selection of men's accessories, including watches, sunglasses, and other EDC items. We recommend making sure you're buying directly from Amazon and not from a random third-party storefront, but once you've done your due diligence, you can find year-round deals on accessories that will never go out of style. , Calvin Klein underwear and Timex watches. Watch enthusiasts building their collection should also check out our detailed guide to the best watches on Amazon for men.
The best jackets on Amazon
Bezos' boutique outerwear collection could give his rock-solid shoe line a run for its money. You'll find hits from every corner of the menswear universe, from OG workwear from the likes of Carhartt and Dickies, to Alpha Industries' original bomber jackets to legendary gorp-y gear from Arc'teryx .
The best pants and jeans on Amazon
Amazon's denim department is surprisingly full of solid options. So much so that we had to put together a whole list of the best jeans on Amazon. But a pair of classic Levi's 501 jeans is just the starting point; Amazon has plenty of good pants, whether you're looking for durable work pants like the perennial favorite Dickies 874 pants or office-friendly pants like these from Italian brand Zanella. If you buy shorts on Amazon, the choice is slim. You can check out our guide to our favorite spring men's clothing finds on Amazon for more ideas. For starters, the Land's End Classic Chino Shorts are a versatile (no pun intended) bottom that won't cover too much of your thighs.
The best hoodies and sweaters on Amazon
We recently updated our guide to the best Amazon hoodies, narrowing down our selection to just six options personally verified by the GQ team. Below you'll find more of our hands-on favorites, including some exceptionally high-quality sweatshirts from Reigning Champ. We even found a cozy wool fisherman's sweater imported straight from Ireland.
The best shirts on Amazon
We'll be honest: There aren't a ton of shirts that we go out of our way to recommend on Amazon. But you can expect plenty of perennial favorites from men's fashion stalwarts, like Lacoste's iconic polo shirts, Pendleton's genuine flannels, Ralph Lauren's Oxford button-down shirts, and even cowboy-approved denim shirts from Levi's.
How we made these choices
When buying clothes on Amazon, you need to be careful. While you can find a surprising number of designer clothes and everyday staples on Amazon, Primeland is also full of fast fashion brands. We recommend avoiding any brand you've never heard of before, period. Fortunately, this still leaves you with plenty of options.
In putting together our guide to the best men's clothing on Amazon, we consulted GQ editors and style editors. We searched for clothing, shoes, and accessories that our employees personally wear and love and that, coincidentally, come with Prime 2-day shipping and free returns. You can find the vast majority of products presented in this guide in the wardrobes and dressers of our team members.
We also consulted various GQ buying guides and we recommend you do the same for additional inspiration. To get started, check out our list of the best jeans on Amazon, the best hoodies on Amazon, the best summer clothes on Amazon, and the best workout clothes on Amazon. You can also check out our roundup of the best Prime Day fashion deals, which includes more diamonds in the rough.
About the Author: Timothy Beck Werth is an experienced editor, journalist and product reviewer with 15 years of experience. For GQ Recommends, he mainly covers men's grooming and fashion, smart home gadgets, and home goods. He's reviewed countless products over his career and currently has an army of robot vacuums taking over his living room.
GQ Style Commerce Editor Gerald Ortiz and Style Commerce Editor Avidan Grossman also contributed to this guide.

