Men's basketball ends good season with tough loss
The NYU men's basketball team finished one of its best regular seasons in recent years this Saturday, following a 62-65 loss to Tufts University.
The Violets finished the season with a 21-6 record, their best since 2016. They were also 10-4 in University Athletic Association Division III play and won a co-UAA championship with Case Western Reserve University, their first UAA title since 1994.
Despite sharing the title with Case Western, the Violets earned an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament for the second straight year and earned hosting duties for the first time since 2012. The Violets play in the Paulson Center recently opened for the first time. time this season, and it hosted the first and second rounds of the NCAA tournament last weekend.
The Violets opened their first game of the tournament against Husson University on Friday night, winning 82-61 after leading by 10 points at halftime. As a team, the Violets shot 48.4 percent from the field, made 15 assists and grabbed 46 rebounds. NYU topped the fifth-ranked rebounding team in all of Division III by a margin of 10.
Graduate student and guard Spencer Freedman shined on offense, scoring 29 points and contributing five rebounds and seven assists. Columbia University center and graduate transfer Emmanuel Onuama grabbed 13 rebounds and had 16 points for his third double-double.
“Very proud of this group, we saw how difficult it is to win NCAA tournament games, and our guys just stepped up and played at a different level,” said head coach Dave Klatsky during the post-game conference. The public helped us enormously, and playing at home helps.
The Violets' second game was Saturday night at the Paulson Center against the Tufts University Jumbos. The Violets' season ended after losing the ball by just three points.
The Jumbos led by 11 points with 12 minutes left in the second half, but NYU's defensive adjustments coupled with several points allowed the Violets to make it 58-55 with 5:40 to play.
With just three seconds on the clock, NYU had the ball in its hands. On the final play of the game, graduate transfer and forward Konrad Kiszka found sophomore forward Quinn Clark on the other side of the court. Clark passed the ball to Freedman who knocked it out of his hands, ending the Violets' tournament hopes.
Much of NYU's success this season came from graduate transfers Michael Savarino from Duke University and Freedman from Harvard University who joined the Violets last season. In their second season with the Violets, these two players helped revive a team that had not enjoyed success in eight years.
There's nothing better than playing the game you love with the people you love, Freedman said.
Savarino and Freedman played their final college basketball game Saturday night and, during the postgame conference, reflected on their time in Violets jerseys.
I would say it's the best decision I've ever made in my entire life, Savarino said of choosing to transfer to NYU. Better city, better school, better program, and we hope we left this place better than we received it.
NYU has four other players graduate, including Cinque Stephens, Hayden Peek, Jacob Sussman and Kiszka.
While the Violets are losing key pieces to their team, they have had a great season to reflect on. NYU reached the second round of the tournament for the first time since 2016, added its 11th 20-win season in program history and has never left the D3hoops top 25.
Contact Liam Restivo at [email protected].
