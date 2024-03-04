I'm a fashion writer in Los Angeles and these are the trends for spring 2024

Those who live in Los Angeles know that it feels like summer all the time, except from November through March when temperatures dip below 75 (and yes, we complain about that). People are approaching the first half of this cooler season through the lens of, for lack of a better word, illusion, layering on sweaters and chunky jackets (I suspect we have a little winter FOMO). But towards the end of February, everyone decides to admit what we thought all along: it's been spring for months now.

While most other cities are wrapping up the winter season, Los Angeles is in the midst of spring, which has given me insight into the top fashion trends of the upcoming season. While New York City is all about sexy tops and unexpected accessories right now, Angelinos are turning to oversized silhouettes, bold hues and polished basics. It's a city that has a reputation for being laid-back, and this season's fashion reflects that.

Below, check out the six spring 2024 trends LA residents are already wearing.

Colorful sneakers

Bloomingdales



He could tired of white sneakers here. While, of course, people are still wearing their OG Sambas, I've noticed an uptick in colorful sneakers, which maintain the city's casual aesthetic while bringing a bold twist to everyday outfits. This new version of the Nike Cortez These might be my favorite shoes I've spotted; they feature a hairy green suede that almost looks like a football field. I'm also obsessed with Maguires has just launched the Simone sneakerswhich are designed from leather and suede and feature the most vibrant yellow finish.

Loose linen pants

GAP



Baggy jeans have dominated the past few months, but as we approach spring, I've seen more and more people swapping their rigid denim styles for loose-fitting linen pants. It was something we saw trend during Copenhagen Fashion Week, and it's finally arrived in Los Angeles, where people are pairing the pants that almost look like raised pajama bottoms with everything, including dirty leather jackets, crew-neck sweaters and totally oversized buttons. If you want to try this look for less, consider getting this $30 style from Amazonbut if you want to do something crazy, Olina pants reformations are designed from 100% linen and balance comfort and impeccable fit, with both a drawstring waist and a perfect straight leg.

Angular sunglasses

Tory Burch



When it comes to sunglasses, Los Angeles residents like to have fun. I've seen just about every style under the sun, from giant circular silhouettes to tiny glasses that barely cover the eyes, but in recent months, thicker, angular frames are everywhere. Rather than opting for thin, stiff styles, people are turning to tortoiseshell and brightly colored aviator silhouettes that are square, rectangular, and even straight (I see these Crap Eyewear glasses probably once a day). If you like an aviator, consider getting one this pair for $40 at Nordstrom which offers a modern take on the iconic style. Or, if you prefer a more rectangular shape, these Tory Burch sunglasses are my favorites.

Square white t-shirts

Aritzia



If there's one thing everyone in Los Angeles owns, it's a perfectly square white t-shirt. The style is just loose enough and hits right at the waistline of your bottoms, whether they're casual jeans, wide-leg pants, and even silky skirts. In fact, it's something you don't need to spend a lot of money on, this Hanes adored by buyers the style is on sale for $10 but if you're willing to invest, this $40 Aritzia t-shirt is one of the best (at least that's what I've heard).

Oversized Layered Pieces

Banana Republic Plant



I love the way people in Los Angeles overlap; it's casual, cool and remarkably comfortable thanks to a penchant for oversized silhouettes. I also love that it can be applied to almost any style. Although I have of course seen my fair share of puffy trench coatsa must for the universal spring, I also noticed spacious leather And denim jackets and even oversized buttons that people wear open over their favorite tank tops and t-shirts.

Bodycon Midi Skirts

Reformation



I'm sure it depends on the time, situation, and neighborhood, but from what I understand after living here almost five years, people in LA don't really dress up. It's a city that prefers sneakers over heels and oversized totes over small, blingy bags. But when people want to elevate their look, they opt for bodycon midi skirts. The style still offers that airy feel that Californians love, while the body-hugging cut and silky material add an elegant, sometimes sexy, touch. J.Crews Gwyneth Skirt is a shopper favorite (I'm obsessed with the red shade that's both on-trend and on sale), but this one Vince skirt in a gorgeous midnight blue is at the top of my wishlist.