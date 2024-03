Alexander McQueen fall/winter 2024 at Paris Fashion Week

British designer Sarah Burton ended her 20-year tenure at Alexander McQueen in September 2023, bidding farewell to the brand that nurtured her distinctive talent. Dublin-born designer Sen McGirr has been announced as his replacement, taking the helm from Alexander McQueen after his famous roles at JW Anderson, Dries Van Noten and Uniqlo. McGirr arrived at Paris Fashion Week to reveal his highly anticipated debut for the British house, leaving fans divided in speculation. The collection was a nod to the whimsical design language of Jonathan Anderson, architect of his time at JW Anderson with sculptural designs of a chunky nature. On the other hand, McGirr investigated McQueen's Spring/Summer 1995 “The Birds” collection hinted at in the first look, which sees a model wrapped in a compressed latex dress. “There should be a kind of playful aggression and should be quite uplifting, because I want to bring a kind of lightness to McQueen,” the designer told Vogue. While viewers have noticed a separation of the McQueen identity, McGirr is tapping into new areas while navigating the spotlight. The collection is meant to “reveal the animal within” and does so through long-haired floral ensembles with a life of their own. Elsewhere, the brand's dark aesthetic is represented by sinister cowboys whose faces are hidden by leather hats. McGirr played with large knits through circular geometry, while fur-trimmed tops were frozen in time through rectangular contours. McQueen's signature tailoring was present in embellished blazers and cigarette pants, transitioning into pinstriped looks with bright neon shirts. Asymmetrical coats with rounded shoulders tricked the eye with illusion, while glass-encrusted dresses were motivated by broken phone screens. “It’s like that act of throwing your phone away,” he said. Overall, McGirr delivered a strong collection that merged his professional learnings, but lost touch with McQueen's identity. Although the line is closer to the first, there's still a lot for him to learn, leaving us eager to see what he does next and questioning his view of the brand's heritage. Take a closer look at Alexander McQueen's FW24 collection in the gallery above and stay tuned for more Paris Fashion Week content on Hypebeast.

