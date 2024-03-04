Stella McCartney show at Paris Fashion Week affirms that sustainability does not sacrifice luxury





PARIS — A greenhouse at Parc André Citroën in Paris was an ideal stage for Stella McCartney's eco-friendly showcase at Paris Fashion Week on Monday. The Anglo-American designer had star-studded support in the front row with the Beatles' two surviving members, Ringo Starr and his father, Paul McCartney, in a rarely seen joint appearance and the backing of luxury conglomerate LVMH to highlight the emergency. the need for the industry to take into account its impact on the planet. We are one of the most harmful industries,” McCartney said while addressing luxury houses. Here are the highlights of the fall-winter 2024 ready-to-wear collections. The fall collection began with a swear-laden film, starring Academy Award winners Olivia Colman and Helen Mirren, that urged the world to protect Mother Earth. Stella McCartney's message was clear: glamor doesn't have to come at the expense of the planet. Sequins made from recycled aluminum, sparkling faux-diamond crystal lattice details and alternative leather handbags. The crocodile skin trench coats were made from AppleSkin, a vegan leather made from apple waste. Dramatic wool coat dresses (including one modeled by then-model Lila Moss, daughter of Kate Moss) featured shaggy, cascading hoops, prompting one fashion insider to dub them the “new fur coat.” Hard shoulder pads offered a whiff of the '80s to the collection, while a sleek asymmetrical studded dress in vegan leather brought a flash of punk. Sometimes the silhouette got lost in shaggier looks, like a slouchy black jumpsuit, but to dwell on that would be to miss the point. That sustainability does not necessarily lead to compromises on the opulence of luxury clothing was a message to the influential Antoine Arnault of LVMH, the world's leading luxury group. McCartney told the Associated Press that his goal for the industry was to infiltrate from within. » The fashion sector contributes to global greenhouse gas emissions, she said, underscoring the urgency of change. I struggle internally and they are very open to it. I'm very encouraged,” she said of LVMH, which acquired a minority stake in her brand in 2019. McCartney said the influence and support of LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault sent a very, very strong message to the industry. In a sheet sent to guests, LVMH underlines that 90% of this season's ready-to-wear is made from responsible materials. » The former Spice Girl was all smiles greeting McCartney after the show before taking selfies with her fans, interspersed with girl power choruses. Melanie C said she has admired McCartney's designs for a very long time. Being a sporty girl, I love the little nod to sport with the little rip, with the denim and vegan leather, the artist formerly known as Sporty Spice told the AP. The singer said she found the collection with its ecological message very moving. So widespread. But it takes creators like Stella to get this message across.

