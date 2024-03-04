I earn $100 PER HOUR to dress up as Disney princesses: it's the best job ever

A woman has revealed how she was paid $100 an hour to dress up as Disney princesses – transforming into Moana, Princess Jasmine and Mirabel from Encanto.

Disney superfan Maya Browne, 27, of Los Angeles, wanted to work as a professional princess since high school.

She took advantage of non-uniform days at school to express her love for Disney princesses and dress up as her favorite characters.

Maya regularly attended character cosplay conventions before she began experimenting with body painting and sharing her creations on social media.

She eventually sought work as a princess performer – and has never looked back since.

Maya's career went from strength to strength and she finally landed her dream job when she was offered a role hosting children's parties as the main characters of Encanto, Mirabel and Isabela in February 2022.

Now working in what she describes as “the best job ever”, she attends up to two parties a day like a real princess.

Maya, a part-time cosplayer and part-time princess performer, said: “I always loved Disney and felt very connected to the characters.

“Basically, I’m just becoming a big kid as a job. I go to parties in costume, hang out with the kids, play games, story time, birthday cakes, take pictures, and get paid $100 an hour.

“It’s really fun and it’s special, especially for kids who might not be able to go to Disneyland and I get to be their princess.”

“Being able to make children feel special is very important to me.

“When I see their faces and they hug me and don’t want to let go, it’s so special.”

When she throws a princess party, Maya's day can be busy, especially if she has to change characters.

She explained: “I do my makeup, which usually takes between 45 minutes and an hour.

“I arrive an hour early to put on my costume and pack my party bag.I make sure I have my storybook, makeup, speaker and tiara to crown the birthday girl.

“If I can't finish putting all the kids' faces on, I make sure I have stickers to hand out.

“I always have music playing when I come in, give the birthday girl a big hug and talk to her a little.

“I like to jump straight into a dance party because it’s a good way to break the ice. Then I start with makeup and balloons.

“Every parent is different with what they like. Sometimes they want games all the time, but other times it's more personal with the kids.

“If I have another party with another princess, I have to change my makeup and costume in the car. I got really good at changing in my car.

Maya's favorite character, just like Mirabel, thanks to her “high energy” and “fun songs”.

“Moana is also fun because I can change my voice to sound very much like her.”

Maya had the opportunity to work with Disney when she played the role of a character in Avatar and described it as “surreal.”

“It’s been surreal. Sometimes it's hard to accept that this is something I can do.I am incredibly grateful to have these opportunities.

“When I got invited to a Disney premiere and had the opportunity to cosplay, it was crazy.

“I haven't felt good enough for so long, and then this company that I've looked up to my whole life tells me to come – it's just amazing.”

After attending LA Comic Con in 2021, Maya knew she wanted to work in princess cosplay and performance.

“I had a mutual friend on TikTok who gave me her extra ticket and I had the best three days of my life.

“I learned so much about costumes and social media. It made me euphoric.I knew this was what I wanted to do and I wanted it to become my career.

“I also felt like I didn’t fit in [at] school just as much, so to finally feel like I belonged was incredible and something I had wanted for my whole life.

“Now I sometimes get paid by TikTok for the videos I post of the characters I dress up as.”

Maya believes better representation is needed for artists from all backgrounds within her industry, sharing: 'I'm half black, half white and there isn't really a princess that looks like my background.

“All these other characters that I represent, I don't represent their origin, but I have a similar complexion.

“Many companies don't have enough artists to play certain princesses.I have never met anyone who plays Moana who is Polynesian.

“Most of the time, it’s girls who can physically portray the character but don’t have the same background.”

She said: “A lot of people online say I have to have the same background as the character to play them.” [but] I do not agree.

“If I don’t want to play Princess Jasmine or Moana, then a white person will.

“If there are other girls who look like me and want to do this work, then start, because we need you.”

“I don’t feel like I have to have the same background, as long as I look like the character.

“When I was a kid, I would see Hispanic characters and identify because we look alike, regardless of our backgrounds.

“Ultimately it’s a personal decision, but a lot of places don’t care about representation.”