Penny Mordaunt Sells Viral Dress She Wore to Kings Coronation
Penny Mordaunt has said she will sell the iconic caped teal dress she wore to King Charles' coronation.
The Leader of the House of Commons, 51, was the first woman to present a British monarch with the Offering Sword at last year's ceremony, and the first woman in history to proclaim a new monarch.
For the occasion, Mordaunt wore a stunning teal cape dress, embroidered with a fern motif in a nod to the Privy Council, designed by luxury ready-to-wear brand Safiyaa. The color turquoise, called Poseidon, refers to his constituency of Portsmouth.
She arrived at the ceremony wearing ballet flats with studded bows, then changed into a pair of nude-colored stilettos.
The look went viral on social media, with royal fans admiring her ensemble. Who made Penny Mordaunt overshadow everything on her bingo card? » wrote one person on X/Twitter at the time.
In a new interview, the Conservative MP revealed her plans for the outfit, saying The temperature: I will never be able to wear it again, unless I go to a costume party as myself!
She explained that her coronation look was inspired in part by the late Baroness Betty Boothroyd, the first woman elected Speaker of the House of Commons, known for her vivacious but good-natured attitude and glamorous sense of style.
Boothroyd, described by her peers as one of a kind, died aged 93 in February last year, three months before Charles and Camilla were crowned king and queen.
Mordaunt said she was also influenced by Baroness Helena Kennedy who advised her to make sure she was really beautiful if she wanted people to buy into the arguments she was making.
I think sometimes the power of an image, seeing a woman playing a particular role and being strong has a huge impact on the aspirations of young women, Mordaunt said in the 2023 BBC 2 documentary. A life well lived.
As Lord President of the Privy Council, Mordaunt was tasked with presenting the 3.6kg ornate sword to King Charles at his coronation at Westminster Abbey in London on May 6, 2023.
It was first blessed by the Archbishop of Canterbury, then taken by the Conservative MP to place in the king's right hand.
After being placed on the altar by the Dean of Westminster, the sword was retrieved by Mordaunt and exchanged for redemption money, which she placed on the alms dish held by the Dean.
She then drew the sword and carried it without its scabbard before the monarch for the remainder of the service, which lasted 51 minutes, much to the admiration of television viewers watching the coronation across the world.
Addressing her appearance at the ceremony, Mordaunt then posted a message on X/Twitter to say: Honored to be part of the #coronation with thousands of others who played their part.
I am very aware that our armed forces, police and others walked or stood for hours as part of the ceremony or to keep us all safe. In comparison, my job was rather easier.
A huge and sincere thank you to everyone who made this project so remarkable. I am so proud of all of you and the King and Queen today.
Mordaunt confirmed that proceeds from the sale of the dress would help raise money to fund projects in his own constituency of Portsmouth.
It struck me, this should feel good, she said. It's such an iconic dress that it should continue and do other good things.
