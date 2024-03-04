Marine Serre Ready-to-Wear Fall 2024: Market Day





The invitation to the Marine Serre show was accompanied by a foldable nylon shopping bag adorned with its iconic crescent moon motif. For her return to the Paris Fashion Week women's calendar, the designer has taken over Ground Control, a former mail sorting center transformed into a covered market which houses a dynamic mix of stalls and street food stands. More from WWD There was a Marine Records store, a florist and a pizza stand, and some guests sat at round tables where waiters served tea and coffee in vintage mugs renamed with a black croissant. I really tried to find a place in Paris where you could still feel that feeling of connection,” she explained backstage. Serre continued his tradition of opening his show to the public, drawing 200 invitations, and held an open casting call on Instagram that attracted 3,000 applications. The street models rubbed shoulders with veterans including Guinevere van Seenus, Kristina de Coninck and Marie-Sophie Wilson, as well as Kate Moss lookalike Denise Ohnona. The newcomers smiled as they made their way through the room in street-friendly looks that included printed bodysuits and jeans, airbrushed or embossed leather jackets and Serres' first tracksuit, which was styled with boots pointed python print shoes. Previously reluctant to capitalize on its immensely popular logo, Serre plastered it on everything from a baby carrier to a shopping cart, a pizza box and a water bottle. And why not? This opened the door for collaborations and pop-up activations when the collection hits stores. She also expands her collection with office-appropriate outfits, including classic black diamond-patterned jacquard suits and colorful twins, shown on a pair of identical twins. Many looks were designed for day-to-night wear, like a ruched red moire dress with a matching bomber jacket, and a stretch dress paneled in white lace and animal-print jersey. The model wore cat-eye sunglasses and carried a baguette. You can be chic to go buy your bread. I really like this idea, said the designer. The story continues Asked if she was prepared for her guests to steal a souvenir coffee cup, Serre smiled: “I kind of thought you could do it.” As long as you don't take the chairs, you're fine. For more Paris Fashion Week reviews, click here. Launch gallery: Marine Serre Fall 2024 Ready-to-Wear Collection The best of World Day

