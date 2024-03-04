Fashion
Kevin Durant: “I want wins of 40 to 50 points. » Will the United States be able to do this in 2024? – Olympic Men's Basketball Tournament Paris 2024 2024
PHOENIX (USA) – American national team great Kevin Durant doesn't just want to win a fourth Olympic gold medal this summer in France.
He wants to do it ruthlessly.
“I really want to make a statement about the dominance of our players,” he said in an interview with Boardroom Cover Story. “Like 40 or 50 points earned. I want to do that.”
The United States on the world stage
|FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023
|4th
|5-3
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|+16.9
|Tokyo 2020 Olympic Men's Basketball Tournament
|1st
|5-1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|+20.0
|FIBA Basketball World Cup 2019
|7th
|6-2
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|+13.1
|Rio 2016 Olympic men's basketball tournament
|1st
|8-0
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|+23.8
|2014 FIBA Basketball World Cup
|1st
|9-0
|0
|0
|5
|2
|2
|+33.0
|London 2012 Olympic Men's Basketball Tournament
|1st
|8-0
|2
|0
|3
|1
|2
|+32.1
|2010 FIBA Basketball World Cup
|1st
|9-0
|2
|2
|2
|2
|1
|+25.5
|Beijing 2008 Olympic Men's Basketball Tournament
|1st
|8-0
|0
|1
|3
|3
|1
|+28.0
|2006 FIBA Basketball World Cup
|3rd
|8-1
|1
|3
|1
|1
|2
|+20.4
|Athens 2004 Olympic Men's Basketball Tournament
|3rd
|5-3
|3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|+4.6
Durant had an Olympic experience. After his MVP performance at the 2010 FIBA World Cup in Istanbul, he won gold in the last three Olympic Games.
Durant was voted MVP of the 2010 FIBA World Cup in Istanbul
In its first Summer Games in 2012 in London, the United States was impressive, although it only beat Spain 107-100.
In Rio de Janeiro four years later, Durant won his second Olympic gold medal after the United States again beat Spain, 82-76, in the semifinals before beating Serbia, 96-66 , finally.
I REALLY WANT TO MAKE A STATEMENT ABOUT THE DOMINATION OF OUR PLAYERS.”
In 2021 in Tokyo, he won his third gold medal after arguably his most difficult Olympic campaign.
The United States lost to France in its opening game, 83-76, but found its rhythm and exacted revenge against the Blues in a thrilling gold medal match. The Americans won 87-82.
Wanting to be dominant and being dominant are two different things.
The last two FIBA World Cups and the USA's struggles against France in Tokyo indicate that the competition is now much better around the world.
At last year's World Cup in Manila, Germany scored a 113-111 victory over the highly talented USA in the semi-finals before beating Serbia to take the top step of the podium.
Durant reportedly looks forward to training 'ones' with US 2023 World Cup star Anthony Edwards
The United States followed its narrow loss to Germany with another to Canada, 127-118 after overtime, in the third-place match.
These four teams should be very competitive at Paris 2024, and many other teams, like France playing at home most likely with NBA sensation Victor Wembanyama, will have the means to beat anyone on a good day. The level of national basketball teams continues to improve every year on all continents.
In 2023, Team USA lacked international basketball experience. This summer's U.S. team, however, is expected to feature many players who have won World Cups and Olympic gold medals. A pool of 41 players has been announced, but the squad won't be known for some time.
Durant, who is on the USA Basketball board of directors, will be there, he said. He wants to play a central role in reasserting the country's dominance and not be limited to just another player collecting another gold medal.
Durant won his first Olympic gold medal at the 2012 Summer Games in London.
“I’m trying to play real minutes,” he said. “I'm trying to be responsible and have a real role and I know that will come from the work that I've put in and all that, but I'm ready for it and I'm excited to be around that bond. and American brotherhood again, Durant said. “It’s unmatched.”
Durant isn't just looking forward to the Games.
Asked by his agent in the Boardroom cover story, Rich Kleiman, who he wants to tackle in one-on-one matches in practice, Durant responded: “One-on-one matches in practice, after practice, are the It's only going to make you better. So obviously Bron (LeBron James) is going to want to play, Kawhi (Leonard) is going to be there), Steph (Curry), PG (Paul George) , young guys like (Anthony) Edwards…”
Durant added: “…just being around these guys and seeing how they work every day. Seeing what their routine is before a game. Seeing what they drink and eat and how they stretch. I watch all these little things because I”I'm so interested to see how you work.
It will be an unforgettable summer.
When NBA All-Stars play on a team not just for a weekend, but for an entire summer, Durant said, “the most fun part of the year is the summer and you travel around the world mainly on tour. with some of the best athletes of all time. »
