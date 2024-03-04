Stella McCartney show at Paris Fashion Week says sustainability doesn't sacrifice luxury 102.3 KRMG

PARIS — (AP) A greenhouse in Paris’s Parc André Citroën was an ideal scene for Stella McCartney's Environmentalist showcase at Paris Fashion Week on Monday.

The Anglo-American designer had top-ranked star endorsements with the two surviving members of the BeatlesRingo Starr and his father, Paul McCartney, in a rarely seen joint appearance and with support from the luxury conglomerate LVMH to highlight the urgent need for the industry to consider its impact on the planet.

We are one of the most harmful industries,” McCartney said while addressing luxury houses.

Here are the highlights of the fall-winter 2024 ready-to-wear collections.

RECYCLED ALUMINUM FLAKES

The fall collection began with an expletive-laden film, starring Academy Award winners Olivia Colman and Helen Mirren, urging the world to protect Mother Earth. McCartney's message was clear: glamor doesn't have to come at the expense of the Earth.

Sequins made from recycled aluminum, sparkling faux-diamond crystal lattice details and alternative leather handbags. The crocodile skin trench coats were made from AppleSkin, a vegan leather made from apple waste.

Spectacular wool coat dresses (including one presented by model-of-the-minute Lila Moss, Kate Moss 'girl) sported cascading hoops and a swag in the silhouette, prompting one fashion insider to dub it the “new fur coat.”

In terms of aesthetic, hard shoulder pads offered a broad-shouldered look with more than a whiff of the '80s this season, while a sleek asymmetrical studded vegan leather dress brought a nice punk touch.

Sometimes the silhouette got lost in shaggier looks, like a slouchy black jumpsuit, but to dwell on that would be to miss the point.

INFILTRATE FROM THE INSIDE

That sustainability need not lead to compromises on the opulence of luxury clothing was a message intended for the influential Antoine Arnault of LVMH, the world's leading luxury group sitting in first place and whose wife , Natalia Vodianova, McCartney chose as a model for the fashion show.

McCartney told the Associated Press that his goal for the industry was to infiltrate from within. » The fashion sector contributes to global greenhouse gas emissions, she said, underscoring the urgency of change.

I struggle internally and they are very open to it. I'm very encouraged,” she said of LVMH, which acquired a minority stake in her brand in 2019.

McCartney said the influence and support of LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault sent a very, very strong message to the industry.

In a carefully sent information sheet to guests, McCartney highlighted that 90% of this season's ready-to-wear is made from responsible materials. » She also highlighted new innovations that keep the brand at the forefront, including bags coated in a curious substance called Airlite, a technology that claims to actively purify the air around it!

MÉLANIE IS A FAN OF STELLA

The former Spice Girl was all smiles, greeting McCartney after the Beatles show before taking selfies with her fans, interspersed with choruses of girl power.

Melanie C said she has admired McCartney's designs for a very long time.

Being a sporty girl, I love the little nod to sport with the little rip, with the denim and vegan leather, the artist formerly known as Sporty Spice told the AP.

The singer said she found the collection with its ecological message very moving. So widespread. But it takes creators like Stella to get this message across.

SACAIS MASTERS

Chitose Abe is a queen of illusion, whose revered creations are deeply rooted in the balance between simplicity and complexity. On Monday, a deceptively simple black boxy jacket appeared hanging on the front of a mannequin, while in another look, white tubular arms seemed to appear out of nowhere from the back. Her talent is to evoke minimalism in clothing that incorporates complex but hidden details.

Abe is all about volume and his clothes often feature exaggerated shapes in circular silhouettes, side to side and front to back. This fall, jackets had unconventional pockets and sweaters had surreal bulky silhouettes, one resembling a round crab with claws.

Abe's signature design with strategic slits, pleats and unconventional construction transforms classic pieces into something entirely new. Two brown suit jackets of different patterns and sizes were cut up, deconstructed and fused together with aplomb on Monday's runway show.

THE INSTANT GREENHOUSE MARINE WATER COOLER

The main talking point of Marine Serres' cool, hipster fall collection was what wasn't in the show. Kate Moss was not one of them. This was even though a model looking like Kate Moss walked the runway and everyone in the audience was gasping for air and reaching for their cameras. Serre deceived his audience by using a famous Moss impersonator, Denise Ohnona, to showcase his designs.

Tricks and ironies abounded for this avant-garde French designer who recently rose to prominence after winning the coveted LVMH prize. A real live baby was camouflaged on a body-hugging Moon print jumpsuit in the designers' favorite jacquard spandex. Real leeks were sticking out of a purse, which looked like and maybe even was a refrigerator bag used to buy frozen goods. Reflective shades added a cool mix-and-match feel, with falling ruffled mini skirts and a take on tennis wear.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.