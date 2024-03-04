Fashion
Stella McCartney show at Paris Fashion Week says sustainability doesn't sacrifice luxury 102.3 KRMG
PARIS — (AP) A greenhouse in Paris’s Parc André Citroën was an ideal scene for Stella McCartney's Environmentalist showcase at Paris Fashion Week on Monday.
The Anglo-American designer had top-ranked star endorsements with the two surviving members of the BeatlesRingo Starr and his father, Paul McCartney, in a rarely seen joint appearance and with support from the luxury conglomerate LVMH to highlight the urgent need for the industry to consider its impact on the planet.
We are one of the most harmful industries,” McCartney said while addressing luxury houses.
Here are the highlights of the fall-winter 2024 ready-to-wear collections.
The fall collection began with an expletive-laden film, starring Academy Award winners Olivia Colman and Helen Mirren, urging the world to protect Mother Earth. McCartney's message was clear: glamor doesn't have to come at the expense of the Earth.
Sequins made from recycled aluminum, sparkling faux-diamond crystal lattice details and alternative leather handbags. The crocodile skin trench coats were made from AppleSkin, a vegan leather made from apple waste.
Spectacular wool coat dresses (including one presented by model-of-the-minute Lila Moss, Kate Moss 'girl) sported cascading hoops and a swag in the silhouette, prompting one fashion insider to dub it the “new fur coat.”
In terms of aesthetic, hard shoulder pads offered a broad-shouldered look with more than a whiff of the '80s this season, while a sleek asymmetrical studded vegan leather dress brought a nice punk touch.
Sometimes the silhouette got lost in shaggier looks, like a slouchy black jumpsuit, but to dwell on that would be to miss the point.
That sustainability need not lead to compromises on the opulence of luxury clothing was a message intended for the influential Antoine Arnault of LVMH, the world's leading luxury group sitting in first place and whose wife , Natalia Vodianova, McCartney chose as a model for the fashion show.
McCartney told the Associated Press that his goal for the industry was to infiltrate from within. » The fashion sector contributes to global greenhouse gas emissions, she said, underscoring the urgency of change.
I struggle internally and they are very open to it. I'm very encouraged,” she said of LVMH, which acquired a minority stake in her brand in 2019.
McCartney said the influence and support of LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault sent a very, very strong message to the industry.
In a carefully sent information sheet to guests, McCartney highlighted that 90% of this season's ready-to-wear is made from responsible materials. » She also highlighted new innovations that keep the brand at the forefront, including bags coated in a curious substance called Airlite, a technology that claims to actively purify the air around it!
The former Spice Girl was all smiles, greeting McCartney after the Beatles show before taking selfies with her fans, interspersed with choruses of girl power.
Melanie C said she has admired McCartney's designs for a very long time.
Being a sporty girl, I love the little nod to sport with the little rip, with the denim and vegan leather, the artist formerly known as Sporty Spice told the AP.
The singer said she found the collection with its ecological message very moving. So widespread. But it takes creators like Stella to get this message across.
Chitose Abe is a queen of illusion, whose revered creations are deeply rooted in the balance between simplicity and complexity. On Monday, a deceptively simple black boxy jacket appeared hanging on the front of a mannequin, while in another look, white tubular arms seemed to appear out of nowhere from the back. Her talent is to evoke minimalism in clothing that incorporates complex but hidden details.
Abe is all about volume and his clothes often feature exaggerated shapes in circular silhouettes, side to side and front to back. This fall, jackets had unconventional pockets and sweaters had surreal bulky silhouettes, one resembling a round crab with claws.
Abe's signature design with strategic slits, pleats and unconventional construction transforms classic pieces into something entirely new. Two brown suit jackets of different patterns and sizes were cut up, deconstructed and fused together with aplomb on Monday's runway show.
The main talking point of Marine Serres' cool, hipster fall collection was what wasn't in the show. Kate Moss was not one of them. This was even though a model looking like Kate Moss walked the runway and everyone in the audience was gasping for air and reaching for their cameras. Serre deceived his audience by using a famous Moss impersonator, Denise Ohnona, to showcase his designs.
Tricks and ironies abounded for this avant-garde French designer who recently rose to prominence after winning the coveted LVMH prize. A real live baby was camouflaged on a body-hugging Moon print jumpsuit in the designers' favorite jacquard spandex. Real leeks were sticking out of a purse, which looked like and maybe even was a refrigerator bag used to buy frozen goods. Reflective shades added a cool mix-and-match feel, with falling ruffled mini skirts and a take on tennis wear.
Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.krmg.com/entertainment/stella-mccartneys/PLN6J5SIP7KHTH2PGXI4V7EAGY/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- University of North Carolina Athletics
- Stella McCartney show at Paris Fashion Week says sustainability doesn't sacrifice luxury 102.3 KRMG
- Philippines urges neighbors to unite more strongly against China in South China Sea
- Unknown actor in Willy Wonka-inspired 'shambolic' event unmasked as stars depart…
- LG's latest G4 and C4 OLED TVs are coming soon, and pre-order offers are amazing
- Imran Khan: Pakistan's 'king of chaos' who continues to win even in prison
- What it means when Chinese prime ministers cancel a press conference
- Unanimous Supreme Court reinstates Trump in Colorado electionExBulletin
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi likely to lay foundation for Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation route to Nigdi of Pune Metro
- Raha Kapoor Makes Adorable Debut on Alia Bhatts' Instagram, Actor Drops Jamnagar's Wholesome Dump | Bollywood News
- Indian table tennis teams break new ground with qualification for historic 2024 Olympic Games in Paris
- Kevin Durant: “I want wins of 40 to 50 points. » Will the United States be able to do this in 2024? – Olympic Men's Basketball Tournament Paris 2024 2024