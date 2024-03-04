From full-blown personalized experiences with whiskey and cigars to local boutiques focused entirely on special occasion clothing, our cities are full of options for people looking to up the ante with stylish tailoring. We consulted local experts to see what the trends are.

While the classic Mad MenThat slim black suit never goes out of style, Twin Cities men's clothing is seeing a shift toward bolder colors and more creative styles. Take Danny and Kenny King, for example: twin brothers and co-owners of the North East's bespoke suiting business. King Brothers Clothiers. The duo strives to help customers push boundaries and embrace patterns and colors. Post-pandemic, we're seeing people still take advantage of opportunities to dress up even more, the Kings said in a joint interview. They report that luxury fabric options like jacquard and velvet in green, blue and red colorways continue to grow in popularity.

Local men's clothing boutiques offering custom clothing are reporting an uptick in their tailored services, including the North Loops crown jewel. MartinPatrick3 And Haberdashery Heimies, a cornerstone of St. Paul retail for over 100 years. Instead of buying a new suit or piece of clothing for one-off events, the Heimies and MP3 teams encourage customers to make sure they have the right basics: it all starts with a well-fitting shirt, jacket and pants . Next, they recommend changing up your look with statement accessories, like a shoe, pocket square, tie or tie clip, to instantly add personality. Anthony Serino, marketing director at MartinPatrick3, also highlights the importance of men building a versatile repertoire of suits and pieces, especially when a higher price tag is attached to help justify the cost per outfit. Men's tailored suits continue to be on trend with subtle, tonal patterns and colors, as well as ombré checks and broken micro checks, all of which are versatile and timeless.

Men are really embracing more formal outfits for their weddings or special events. Anthony Serino, MartinPatrick3

Just a few steps from MP3, risk-takers flock to Atmospheres, which specializes almost entirely in wedding and special occasion wear, with a handful of business casual wear. A major trend we've noticed in weddings is a growing interest in textures, pattern plays and fun color blocks versus a traditional jacket and pants suit, says manager Amos Vodis, who likes to combine the unexpected , like a burgundy blazer with a dark suit. navy blue pants. We can't keep enough colorful blazers in the store. When it comes to her classic clientele who prefers to stay in the neutral lane, Vodis recommends juxtaposing a suit with an elevated sneaker or a more playful pop of color or a patterned tie.

After years of younger generations opting for casual suits and separates, local retailers are noticing a growing interest in classic tuxedos. If the venue and ambiance permits, men actually embrace more formal attire for their weddings or special events, Serino says. Vodis confirms that classic is king, with more and more men opting for satin lapels, bow ties and suspenders.

If you've been paying attention to the runways, you've probably noticed that more and more women are making room in their closets for menswear-inspired looks, like the power suit. According to Samantha Tousey, women's clothing buyer at MP3, a dressy moment is a unique alternative to a dress and perfect for a second wedding, vow renewal or holiday party.

A funny thing about women's clothing in particular is that the range of silhouettes is so wide, say the Kings, who have done everything from loose and oversized to cropped and curve-hugging. We love the high-waisted pants trend because it's flattering and allows for a beautiful drape.

Men's Clothing Editors' Picks

JH and Sons Clothier

Add this new family addition to your list. It offers world-class casual and formal wear brands (including luxury Italian lines like Eleventy, Canali and Brioni) and expert tailoring services to ensure the perfect fit. Gallery, 612-274-7166, jhandsons.com

Atmospheres

A Nolo staple offering formal wear, casual workwear, a new custom line and wedding wear at affordable prices. 730 Washington Ave. N., deputies, 612-333-1843

MartinPatrick3

The brands, custom tailoring and first-rate service are among the many reasons why MP3 is recognized internationally. Come for the crème de la crème designers, stay for the hair salon and grooming products. 212 3rd Ave. N., MPs, 612-746-5329

Haberdashery Heimies

A staple of men's ready-to-wear since 1921, Heimies has recently experienced massive expansion. The space now offers 10,000 square feet of retail space, a barista, shotgun library, bride and groom's lounge and cigar patio. 400, rue Saint-Pierre, Saint-Paul, 651-224-2354

Crafted hammer

Consider this a treasure trove of classic, cool men's dress shirts in 50 shades and prints and very little sticker shock (most shirts are under $150), plus custom suits for wedding parties. Galleria, MOA, Ridgedale and MSP Airport, martelmade.com

Serge

Don't leave Galleria without visiting Scott Daytons' full-service store, filled with men's suits and accessories with preppy southern influences, as well as tailoring services and sportswear brands like Peter Millar and Barbour. Gallery, 952-922-2711,twillmn.com

King Brothers Clothiers

Gone are the days of one size fits all. Visit these blond brothers, specializing in custom pieces, in a studio and retail store concept. Open to walk-ins and private fittings. 712 15th Avenue NE, MPs, 612-405-3224