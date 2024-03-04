Tomorrow X Together announces its sixth mini-album “Minisode 3: Tomorrow”





Five years of TXT is more than enough reason to rejoice. Over the weekend, K-pop group Tomorrow x Together announced the release of their sixth mini-album, Minisode 3: Tomorrowon April 1, as they revealed the new logo and color palette for the coming era. The band shared a fireworks-filled video during a live event that captured a transition from the era of the band's last album, The chapter Name: Free fall, in the new one revealing three icons that look like handwritten stars while a Morse code message plays in the background. (This is a nod to their first Minisode in 2020.) Along with this announcement, the group released trailers showing the group members – Yeonjun, Soobin, Beomgyu, Taehyun and HueningKai – in creamy white colors while wearing bright, shimmering crowns. (Here’s Soobin…because we’re standing.) The group's latest album, The chapter Name: FREEFALL, abandoned in October. The album included “Happily Ever After”, “Chasing That Feeling” and “Do It Like That” featuring the Jonas Brothers. Before that, they had released Soft in July 2023, which included “Ito” and several Japanese versions of their previous tracks. Late last year, they also collaborated with Brazilian star Anitta on “Back for More.” The group abandoned Minisode 1with their huge success “Blue Hour”, in 2020. Minisode 2which included “Good Boy Gone Bad”, released in 2022. Tendency Tomorrow X Together performed at Lollapalooza in Chicago last summer. The five-piece filled their set list with bright, melodic songs like “Farewell, Neverland” and brought out Coi Leray for a surprise appearance during “Happy Fools.” “It feels unreal to me,” Soobin said of their headliner status.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.rollingstone.com/music/music-news/tomorrow-x-together-announce-mini-album-minisode-3-tomorrow-1234980374/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos