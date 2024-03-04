HauteLeMode fashion critic Luke Meagher signs with UTA





Luke Meagher – the popular digital fashion critic whose HauteLeMode videos boast 1.4 million followers and subscribers across YouTube, Instagram and TikTok – has signed with talent agency UTA for representation. “Joining forces with UTA is a truly exciting step in my career. Their reputation for innovation and excellence precedes them and hearing their passion for my passion was humbling. With their support, I’m ready to delve deeper into content creation, branding, endorsements and other opportunities, to continue providing my stubborn audience with compelling content across more verticals,” Meagher said in a statement. Meagher will work with UTA to find new opportunities in the digital landscape and will work with the agency's divisions that focus on fashion, branding and promotions. With his fearless, honest take on Hollywood fashion shows and red carpets, Meagher (pronounced “mar”) has established himself on social media as one of the world's biggest style influencers. He was profiled in Coveteur And Vogue (“Meagher offers a tantalizing vision of unfettered, direct-to-consumer fashion critique – more Joan Rivers than Cathy Horyn,” the publication writes) and was named to the influential Business of Fashion 500 list (which praised for bringing “critical fashion to the digital age.”) His HauteLeMode Instagram account has 377,000 subscribers, while his Youtube channel has 835,000 subscribers. An article by Luke Meagher of HauteLeMode on Gaurav Gupta's spring 2024 fashion presentation Courtesy of HauteLeMode A self-professed lover of fine fashion books, Meagher, 27, is known for his knowledge of the history of style, blending brands into context as well as his searing takes on skyrocketing designers and stars and those who fail. In a recent 40-minute video titled “The 2024 Grammys Roast” he criticized music stars' looks on the red carpet for the awards ceremony, saying that “for the most part, it was pretty lame”. He liked Miley Cyrus' custom John Galliano made for the Maison Margiela look, made from thousands of gold safety pins, calling it “beautiful” and providing insight into how the designer got inspiration from one of his previous outfits from the late 1990s. He was, however, disappointed (to say the least) by the way Taylor Swift styled her white Schiaparelli dress, expressing disappointment at not 'have paired it with some of the house's surreal accessories. “Give me something weird.” You wear a brand that is utterly bizarre, that talks about being surreal, and you're just not that. That’s why I’m angry,” Meagher said. UTA designer agent Pranav Mandavia said in a statement: “Luke’s exceptional talent and influence in the designer economy perfectly complements our vision for expansion, particularly in the world of fashion. . Together, we are able to synergize our strengths: with his creative ingenuity and our strategic resources, we are ready to create new opportunities as he continues to deliver the content his global audiences love. Meagher will continue to be represented by Zach Cole at Whalar. Meagher, who grew up in Staten Island, New York, started HauteLeMode as a blog, before turning it into a YouTube channel in 2015. Her tagline on her social media reads: “Fun. Insolent. Cow. Analytic.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/lifestyle/style/hautelemode-fashion-critic-luke-meagher-uta-1235842146/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos