It's the perfect dress for Easter brunch
We're only a few weeks away from the arrival of the Easter Bunny. Whether you're celebrating or not, chocolate eggs, marshmallow Peeps, and egg decorating parties are perks of the holidays! We also love the colors and spring energy associated with Easter – and since the holidays come early this year, we hope spring does too!
In addition to coloring eggs and making Easter baskets, one of the the best Part of the Easter holiday is enjoying a nice brunch with friends and family (filled with pancakes, eggs, and French toast, of course!). If you have brunch planned but aren't sure what to wear, this modest dress is the answer to your…hopes.
Get the Merokeety Short Puff Sleeve Tiered Midi Dress For $52 on Amazon! Please note that prices are accurate as of publication date, March 4, 2024, but are subject to change.
Elegance is an understatement with this dress: it features a textured floral pattern, chiffon fabric, short puff sleeves, a midi length, and a trendy tiered design. These features come together to give you an elegant, chic and festive look. THE square neckline and its high elastic waist also make it ultra-flattering! A ruched bodice adds to the flattering factor, giving you an hourglass shape — effortlessly!
And it’s not a one-off dress either; you can wear it all spring and summer, whether it's your cousin's graduation, a day at the beach with the girls, a baby shower, or a day on the town. Casual or dressy, you will be ready with this outfit! He enters pastel colors like blue, green and pink (which we recommend for Easter brunch!) as well as more “year-round” colors like black, white, navy and beige.
Reviewers rave about the dress' cuteness and delicateness and its versatility, with many calling it the “perfect dress.” They do, however, give a fair warning: the compliments will be endless!
A critic wrote: “I don't normally write reviews, but this dress was comfortable and very flattering. I received so many compliments at the party I went to. My mother and cousin then asked to borrow it. »
Another loves the delicate fabric, saying “the flowers show through” and “the dress is flowy,” also noting that she likes the square neck and off-the-shoulder variations. It's like two dresses in one!
So, in case you couldn't tell, this dress will be your new favorite for Easter brunch and beyond. The only way for you to make this outfit more festive is by wearing a hat!
See it: get it Merokeety Short Puff Sleeve Tiered Midi Dress For $52 on Amazon! Please note that prices are accurate as of publication date, March 4, 2024, but are subject to change.
