Fashion
Vanessa Friedman on the cover of Paris Fashion Week
Times Insider explains who we are and what we do, and gives a behind-the-scenes look at how our journalism is done.
The past month has been a whirlwind for luxury brands, models and fashion fans as designers showcased their visions at Fashion Weeks in New York, London, Milan and now Paris. The hundreds of shows were nonetheless a marathon for Vanessa Friedman, chief fashion critic of the New York Times. (She says chocolate, comfortable shoes and her colleagues in the New York Times Styles desk help.)
It's a marathon, of course, but a lot of fun too. Going to many fashion shows is like going to many art galleries, Ms. Friedman told Times Insider. So much of what you see is boring or derivative or silly, but then you see a show that makes you think about identity in a whole new way, and it sends your thoughts in exciting directions and blows away everything else .
Ms. Friedman, who has covered fashion for The Times since 2014, particularly as it touches on politics and societal and cultural identity, will attend the shows in Paris until Tuesday, when the events end. In addition to reviewing runway shows, she writes about how public figures use their images as a means of communication and answers readers' questions in her weekly Open Thread column for Styles.
In an interview from Paris, Ms. Friedman discussed what an average day on the Fashion Week circuit is like, how she thinks about designer clothes for consumers and how social media is leveling the fashion playing field. This interview has been edited and condensed.
What is a typical day like in Paris during Fashion Week?
I'm a little unusual because I have shows and then I have to write reviews. So, like my fellow critics, my work doesn't stop when the shows end, it starts almost when the shows end. It's 8:30 p.m. now, I just got home, I'm going to have dinner, then I'll write my review.
I can attend between four and ten shows a day, plus presentations and meetings. There are now crowds of fans outside almost every show due to the growth in famous brand ambassadors, especially K-pop stars, who have truly amazing and obsessive fans. They wait in line for hours outside of shows. The whole thing is very chaotic and feels a bit like a school reunion, because every season we find the same people, coming from many different countries. And then you sit and wait, and the show lasts maybe 10 or 15 minutes.
Paris is preparing for the Summer Olympics and is currently experiencing widespread social unrest, which is adding to the chaos. There are often strikes or protests that close streets, as well as streets that have already been closed because the city is preparing for July.
Do you think about the trends you write about in terms of the moment, what's happening in the world right now, or do you look at a brand in historical context?
Usually, when I watch a show, I ask myself: what is the designer trying to say? I think about the lives of customers, the condition of women, the people to whom the designer is speaking. Whether they think they want to be armored, comforted, safe, glamorous or naked, there are all these aesthetic decisions that designers are making about where the consumer is and what they will need in six months. This is influenced by social, cultural and political factors.
I'm thinking: what are you trying to say about this? Does that make sense? Can I understand who this customer is? Does this make sense in the context of this brand or this designer, of what they have done before, of the history of the fashion house? If it checks those boxes, even though I can't imagine wearing it, I can see there's a place for it.
Very few people wear clothes off the runway, but they are imbued with a message and the artistry on display.
Social media has transformed everyone’s relationship with fashion because these events were once completely closed. They were for the press, buyers, retailers and magazines. Editors would see the shows and decide what they thought was trending, and two months later that information appeared in a magazine. This is how consumers would understand fashion.
Now everything is online immediately, so everyone can participate. Whether or not you can buy the clothes, you can see them and judge them. It becomes a kind of visual mosaic to which everyone has access. Whether people realize it or not, it shapes their perception of what they should wear.
It seems that there are similarities in the concepts presented by some designers on the catwalk, such as the idea of nudity Or celebrate everyday life. Are these messages sometimes discussed between designers, or is it more of a reflection of the environment in which they operate and the state of the world?
All of these aesthetic decisions are shaped by the forces that exist around fashion: what's happening politically and culturally, in music, streaming, influencers, TikTok, what's happening with the economy. What are people afraid of? What are they excited about? What types of social movements are taking place? These are shared experiences, so it makes sense that we see commonalities. Designers live in this world and they are aware of these phenomena.
