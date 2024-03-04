Vanessa Friedman on the cover of Paris Fashion Week

Times Insider explains who we are and what we do, and gives a behind-the-scenes look at how our journalism is done.

The past month has been a whirlwind for luxury brands, models and fashion fans as designers showcased their visions at Fashion Weeks in New York, London, Milan and now Paris. The hundreds of shows were nonetheless a marathon for Vanessa Friedman, chief fashion critic of the New York Times. (She says chocolate, comfortable shoes and her colleagues in the New York Times Styles desk help.)

It's a marathon, of course, but a lot of fun too. Going to many fashion shows is like going to many art galleries, Ms. Friedman told Times Insider. So much of what you see is boring or derivative or silly, but then you see a show that makes you think about identity in a whole new way, and it sends your thoughts in exciting directions and blows away everything else .

Ms. Friedman, who has covered fashion for The Times since 2014, particularly as it touches on politics and societal and cultural identity, will attend the shows in Paris until Tuesday, when the events end. In addition to reviewing runway shows, she writes about how public figures use their images as a means of communication and answers readers' questions in her weekly Open Thread column for Styles.

In an interview from Paris, Ms. Friedman discussed what an average day on the Fashion Week circuit is like, how she thinks about designer clothes for consumers and how social media is leveling the fashion playing field. This interview has been edited and condensed.