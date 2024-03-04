The Blackfoot Nation repatriates a dress from the 1890s





When Rep. Tyson Running Wolf purchased tickets to a Tool rock concert in Phoenix, Arizona, he didn't know he would return from the trip wearing a Blackfeet dress made in the 1890s. A few weeks earlier, the tribe received a call from an Arizona woman named Debra Hunter, who recently came into possession of an old Blackfeet girl's dress.











Hunter cared for an older woman who collected historical items, and when the woman died, she gave Hunter the framed dress hanging on her wall. At the bottom of the frame, a plaque indicates the Blackfoot woman's dress from the 1890s. Hunter wanted to return the dress to the tribe and when she called, the Tribal Historic Preservation Office immediately began thinking about the logistics of repatriating the item. First, the office, which operates entirely on grants and donations, would have to find funding. Then he would need to find someone who could drive to Arizona. People also read… That's where Ed Kennedy and Running Wolf came into play. Kennedy, a community member and contractor for the tribe's new arbor, offered to finance the trip and, since Running Wolf planned to be in Arizona, he would collect the robe.











After the concert, Running Wolf laid the seats flat in her Chevy Equinox rental car so the dress could ride safely in the back during the 1,250-mile trip back to Browning. Gheri Hall, who works at the Tribal Historic Preservation Office, said the first thing the office does when it receives a cultural item is check to see if it is authentic to the tribe and the era. The red, black and blue felt dress is draped over a choker cherry hanger, which Running Wolf says is local to the area. The designs on the dress indicate Blackfoot designs, and Hall discovered that the four different types of buttons on the dress were made from coins minted in the early 1800s. While the dress was made using a sewing machine, Hall discovered that by 1846, 14 million Singer sewing machines were distributed worldwide. She also found archives showing the presence of sewing machines in the Blackfoot camps Early 1900s. The dress is now stored in the tribe's new historic preservation office in Browning. When the building is completed, it will include offices, a kitchen, ceremony space and temperature-controlled rooms for storing cultural items, like dress.











It's a beautiful object, said Running Wolf. It's a great source of pride to bring something like this home. We are the ones who practice self-government and sovereignty. This shows that we take care of our own objects and can decide what to do with them.

