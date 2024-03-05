Why British designers are flocking to Paris Fashion Week





Editor's note: CNN Style is one of the official media partners ofParis Fashion Week. See all coverage here.

Paris

CNN

—

Unscathed by the PETA protesters who disrupted her show, Victoria Beckham closed the fifth day of Paris Fashion Week on Friday evening at the sumptuous Salomon de Rothschild hotel. Her appearance in front of a front row filled with her family, designer Simon Porte Jacquemus, Anna Wintour and former French Vogue editor-in-chief Carine Roitfeld on crutches, despite having injured her foot a few weeks earlier early while she was training, was just the latest show for a British designer. in Paris. THE The destination turns out to be a sort of second home for fashion from across the Channel. At Carven, Louise Trotter, former creative director of Lacoste, presented its first collection for the French heritage house. Sen McGirr, of Irish origin and trained at Central-Saint Martins, made his debut for Alexander McQueen, succeeding Sarah Burton. And London-based Ibrahim Kamara, editor-in-chief of Dazed & Confused magazine, also showcased his designs as head of Off-White after a hiatus following the death of founder Virgil Abloh. At Nina Ricci, Anglo-American designer Harris Reed, who had presented his personal line in London earlier in the season, presented a collection combining an artistic approach with the classic way of doing things in Paris, he said. told CNN, adding that he hoped to push the boundaries () on inclusive bodies and sexualities. I was never someone who just wanted to make beautiful clothes. Paris Fashion Week has always brought together designers from around the world, offering a creative vision of French chic from an outsider's perspective, from German designer Karl Lagerfeld to Japanese designers including Yohji Yamamoto. But perhaps its most historic cultural dialogue is that with Great Britain. In the 19th century, English fashion designer Charles Worth chose Paris to establish his approach to luxury and the tailored clothing system that defined fashion as we know it today, earning him the nickname the father of haute couture. Nearly a century later, in the 1990s, a long list of British designers brought a subversive touch to the Paris fashion scene: Stella McCartney was named creative director of Chlo in 1997, succeeding Lagerfeld; John Galliano headed Dior from 1996 to 2011, the same year Alexander McQueen took over as CEO of Givenchy; while Phoebe Philo was appointed creative director of Chlo in 2001. A few years later, Kim Jones joined Louis Vuitton in 2011 and Dior Men in 2018. (British fashion houses including Vivienne Westwood and Paul Smith also set up in Paris in different stages of their career. .) Today, in a post-Brexit and post-Covid world, maintaining this creative dialogue has become more difficult. Financing and exporting has become more complex due to revised import regulations, and working with dealers and workshops across Europe is also more difficult, as Serge Carreira of the Federation of Haute Couture and Fashion. London is a scene of revelations, where one lays down one's creative roots, while Paris is a destination once the brand is established, to reach a more global audience, Carreira told CNN. This dynamic is not new, but Paris, as the next step in a British designer's career, could feel like a more amplified movement. Yet if the number of shows held in London continues to decline, and if the opposite continues to happen during Paris Fashion Week (the latter edition presented more than 100 shows during a vast nine-day event ), London could end up fueling the cultural dialogue on fashion around the world. different ways. As Melody Thomas, professor of fashion criticism at Parsons Paris and author of Fashion is Politics, told CNN, another form of avant-garde is emerging, with off-calendar British brands like Corteiz, perhaps pointing to a generation that doesn't want a dream. major fashion shows, but prefers creative drops, collaborations, capsules Questioning the fashion system as a whole. Some would also say it was about time.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2024/03/04/style/victoria-beckham-paris-fashion-week/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos