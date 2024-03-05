Amazon Fashion Favorites We Really Love

Amazon maybe a lot to sift through, but it's definitely full of hidden gems and brands we love (Levis, Free People, MOTHER, to name a few). The best part is probably the fast shipping, so if you ever need a gift in a pinch? You will find something quickly. But we also find ourselves turning to Amazon for fashion. Yeah, you heard right.

Some of our most-worn pieces (and household items) come from Amazon, and every once in a while we come across fun and exciting additions to our wardrobe without the crazy price tag. I seriously can't count on my hands how many times my friends and I are asked where we got something from, and the pleasant shock we feel when we say it's actually from Amazon. Because you know what everyone was thinking: it's convenient and quick. I've also gifted Amazon fashion in the past (with one very happy gift recipient).

So I mobilized the team to give us the Amazon parts they Really love and be able to stay there. From graphic hoodies to fun pajamas, workout, swim, and everyday basics, we've got a little mix of everything.

PS: check out our Amazon storefront for all the fun finds (Abby looks for the good stuff every week).

Shana | Scotti | Laura | Linz | Em | Jesse | Anne

Shana's Amazon Fashion Picks

fleece overalls (s) | boots | high (s)

I started with Free People Hit The Slopes Overalls, but even though I loved this look, I wasn't sure if I would actually wear them in real life. And they are Dear…so I ended up returning them. But it’s such a fun idea – thick outdoor pants, made from fleece – that I couldn’t stop thinking about it. And even though they aren't snow pants, I decided they might be great pants for walking the dog. So when I came across this pair on Amazon, I had to try. Although Amazon is full of FP global dupes (some as low as $39), the pair I'm wearing are the only ones to receive very good reviews. And they seem to be very similar to those of the Free People. Since these are basically my winter dog walking pants, I opted for black, but the lighter colors look nice (and always get good reviews).

galoshes | UGG | jeans (27) | pullover (s)

Since this winter in Vermont has been more snow than snow (sob!!), I bought a pair of these… galoshes? They fit perfectly with my classic UGGs. Honestly, the combo looks a lot like the official pair worn by Raines (and gets compliments all the time). I opted for white because the completely impractical nature of the color makes it seem more like a chic, intentional choice, and the yellow I originally ordered was too bright.

galoshes | UGG | jeans (27) | pullover (s)

Scotti's Amazon Fashion Picks

red hoodie (L) | hooded sweatshirt (M)

Amazon is my go-to for cheap graphic hoodies with messages I love. Most of them have a ton of reviews, but I took a chance on the hoodie on the left that had no reviews and I loved it. I usually tend to go oversized with a large and wish I had the black hoodie in a large as well. I like both of them !

pyjamas (similar and in a bunch of colors)

Okay, if you're like cheesy amusing like my friends and I are, then Amazon is your place to match pajamas. We wear our matching pajamas every time we have a girls' weekend (about once a year right now), and it's just a fun, silly way to bond. After midnight dance parties at home are better with matching pajamas. Trust me.

Laura's Amazon Fashion Picks

shirt dress (M) | bag | slides

I live in this shirt dress when the temperatures are warmer. Its perfection in lovely cotton with the best details: the hem is cute and shows a bit of leg and makes it a lovely travel piece perfect for everyday or as a cover-up. Discover the hand embroidered versions of Bibi Collectives here!

swimsuit (S)

I had and loved this Cupshe swimsuit for years now and it still works great. It's sexy without making me uncomfortable when I wear it and the way it's constructed provides good support. It's surprisingly awesome! TTS but size larger if between. I wear an S here and it still fits me now, but I might order an M this year (I'm more of an M across the board now.)

Linzi's Amazon Fashion Picks

pants (L) | high (M) | sneakers

I love the high, thick waistband these Amazon workout pantsas well as the adjustable tie waist, lightweight fabric, fit and size range (XS-3X). This is all damn good for less than $30! I'm wearing a large here and I'm happy with the fit. My usual size (medium) was too snug at the hips.

Em's Amazon Fashion Picks

together (S) | jeans (size below one)

This probably isn't the first time you've seen this 2-piece knit set of me. I wear it all the time (it's great for traveling) and it's an exact copy of the fit and quality of the Free People one for under $40 (as I write this, there are also a 20% discount coupon!). The pieces are also cute to pull apart, which is why they're easy to pack for travel. The cut is TTS. I wear a small and it is slightly roomy. Also, I'm 55 and I wear the pants high on my waist. If you're taller, you can get a little more length by wearing it a little lower on your hips. Oh! And I machine wash mine, it doesn't matter.

Jess' Amazon Fashion Picks

cap

Living in Michigan, you'd think I wear a ton of beanies, but actually, I'm pretty picky about my beanies. I was looking for a hat with a more sporty, easy, everyday vibe – one that I could throw on for hikes and walks with my dog, that was warm and easy to wear. Well I finally found this in this Carhartt knit cuffed beanie. It's warm, covers my ears and fits surprisingly well. Plus, it’s easy to throw in the wash – a major plus! The best part? There are FORTY super cool color options to choose from on Amazon. Now all I have to do is decide which color to choose.

vest (L)

I have worn this oversized vest several times since I received it. It's the perfect outer layer for transition, especially since it's unseasonably warm in Michigan this winter and you never know what the weather will be like. If you like the best-selling Free Peoples In a Bubble Vest, you'll love this one!

Anne's Amazon Fashion Picks

long bra (L) + leggings (XL)

This soft and creamy workout set is one of my favorites to wear to barre or Pilates. The large size long sports bra works to hold my 36C bust in place during a workout without pulling or pinching, and size XL in leggings Fits my size 14 booty.

baguette handbag

I love the bags sold by JW Pei on Amazon. This small brown baguette-style shoulder bag is neutral and works with fun outfits like this that are colorful and need a base color for accessories. Just big enough for my wallet, iPhone, keys and lipstick.

