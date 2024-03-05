Birdy Gray teams up with mega-influencer LaurDIY for Little White Dress capsule collection





ANGELS, March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Bird gray, the direct-to-consumer wedding startup focusing on trendy, affordable bridesmaid dresses, gifts and accessories for the bridal generation, partners with mega-influencer, vlogger and bride-to-be @LaurDIY on a little white dress. collection which is launched today. Perfect for bachelorette parties, bridal showers and everything in between, the collection will feature 11 different styles, all under $150. “This 11-piece collection is a dream come true for the modern bride. Pre-wedding events have become almost as important as weddings themselves these days, and no event is complete without the perfect LWD. is a bride's opportunity to have fun, and our collection does not disappoint!” says CEO and founder Grace Lee Chen. As for our collaboration with @LaurDIY, “We're big fans of Lauren, so we knew as soon as she got engaged that she had to be the face of the collection. She plays the bride Birdy. Perfectlyfresh, modern and so beautiful, just like the pieces in the collection. » Chen's favorites from the collection include: “The Ada dress, which is a convertible mini, features an oversized bow detail in the back, with a long, dramatic tulle train that you can remove. The Mia Mini is inspired by Birdy Grey's best-selling Mia matte satin bridesmaid dress, with a corset bodice and beautiful draping that's on trend right now. There truly is a LWD for every bride in this collection!” Lauren Riihimaki, better known as LaurDIY, inspires millions across her social media channels as the go-to source for all things DIY and lifestyle. It has a strong community of over 14m subscribers through Youtube, InstagramAnd Tic Tac where she shares daily vlogs and easy-to-do projects with creative expression at their core. She also hosts the popular weekly podcast Wild Til 9 with her fiancé, Jeremiah Lewis. Born in Sainte-Catherine, Ontarioshe currently resides in Angels with her two dogs, Moose and Diggy. Lauren and Jeremy are getting married this spring California. “If there's one 2024 trend I love, it's bows, and The Ada has got you covered with the biggest bow of all dresses! It's *the* bachelorette party time and has was designed for the perfect photo shoot,” says Riihimaki. “I love all things sparkly and The Erin does not disappoint. The sheer sleeves are dreamy and offer a glamorous and elegant shine that totally wows. I'm also in love with the feather trim on The Brooke dress! It's so fun detail that enhances the look without stealing the show. The Birdy Gray x LaurDIY Little White collection is available from today exclusively at BirdyGrey.com. Follow @BirdyGrey @LaurDIY or visit the Birdy Gray website to learn more. About Birdy Grey: Birdy Gray is a direct-to-consumer brand whose mission is to celebrate and elevate friendships during one of the most important stages of a person's life: MARRIAGE. Founded in 2017 by best friends Grace Lee Chen (CEO and founder) and Monica Ashauer (Co-Founder and President), Birdy Gray offers affordable bridesmaid dresses starting at $99, and fun gifts and accessories for everyone in the wedding party. Brides and bridesmaids rely on Birdy Gray for their most important day, so much so that we've dressed over a million bridesmaids (and counting). Featured as one of the best places to buy bridesmaid dresses online by The Knot, Brides Magazine, PopSugar, Business Insider and more, Birdy Gray recently ranked #305 on the Inc 5000 list of Fastest Growing US Companies in 2022. PR contact: Amy Ziskin [email protected] View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/birdy-grey-partners-with-mega-influencer-laurdiy-for-little-white-dress-capsule-collection-302077757.html SOURCE Birdy Gray

